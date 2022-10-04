top-dollar Tickets
as Warriors hoist first championship banner in s.f.The Golden State Warriors’ home opener against the Los Angeles Lakers is proving to be the hottest — and most expensive — ticket in town.
The Warriors will receive their championship rings and raise their first banner at Chase Center on Oct. 18 opposite Lebron James and his squad.
According to Arash Markazi, founder and CEO of the Sporting Tribune, the Warriors-Lakers game is the second-most-expensive regular-season NBA game of all time. Markazi cited numbers from TickPick, an online marketplace.
The average ticket price for the Oct. 18 game is $897. Its cost is bested by none other than Kobe Bryant’s last game in 2016, which had an average purchase price of $1,137. As of Tuesday, tickets for the Warriors’ opener were still available.
The Warriors are coming off a preseason trip to Japan, where they bested the Washington Wizards in back-to-back games. The Dubs are currently off for one week before they return to the hardwood for an Oct. 9 exhibition game against the Lakers.
Sacheen Littlefeather dies; She declined Oscar for Brando
Sacheen Cruz Littlefeather, a local Native American activist, model and actress famous for refusing Marlon Brando’s Oscar for Best Actor in “The Godfather” at the 1973 Academy Awards, has died. She was 75.
The night Littlefeather took the stage disrupted the film industry.
She met Brando through her neighbor in San Francisco, Francis Ford Coppola, and the two found a shared interest in advancing the rights of Native people. Brando asked Littlefeather to stand in for him at the Academy Awards, hoping that by refusing the Oscar, he could end the media silence of the Native American occupation at Wounded Knee.
The protest was met with mixed reactions. Even before the announcement, producer Howard Koch threatened Littlefeather with ejection and arrest if she exceeded the 60 second limit for speeches, she recalled.
Her words were met with applause, but while she spoke, some audience members jeered and mocked her, making racist gestures as she walked offstage. Actor John Wayne, irate, purportedly had to be restrained by six security guards from forcing her off stage during her speech.
Littlefeather’s speech remains one of the most well-known events at the Academy Awards to this day. She was blacklisted from Hollywood and suffered threats on her life, but her activism continued in the Bay Area until she died.
Originally Marie Cruz, Littlefeather was born in Salinas on Nov. 14, 1946, to a family of saddlemakers. She was of Apache and Yaqui descent.
She had a self-described difficult childhood, enduring abuse from her father and spending time in the hospital and foster care. While her father’s tribal name was Cruz, according to Littlefeather’s website, “she took the name Sacheen Littlefeather after high school to reflect her natural heritage.”
In 1969, at age 23, she left Salinas to live in San Francisco and pursue acting and modeling. From then on, she was a lifelong resident of the Bay Area.
Richmond street renamed for slain Thai grandfather
Last year, San Franciscans were shaken by a hate crime that resulted in the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, who moved to The City from Thailand. This weekend, the beloved grandfather’s legacy was immortalized in his Anza Vista neighborhood.
Sonora Lane, in the Richmond district, was officially renamed Vicha Ratanapakdee Way.
When Ratanapakdee was fatally shoved in late January 2021, his death sparked an ongoing conversation in the Bay Area about an increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
At the time of Supervisor Catherine Stefani’s resolution to rename the street, Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based coalition, had recorded nearly 7,000 hate incidents since early 2020. Then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin did not prosecute the attack as a hate crime, claiming there was not enough evidence that the crime was racially motivated.
Ratanapakdee was well known in his community for the hour-long walks he would take in the morning. Since his death, his daughter Monthanus Ratanapakdee has been an outspoken advocate for AAPI victims.