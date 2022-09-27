Firefighter in hot water over T-shirt
The San Francisco Fire Department says it “took immediate action” over the weekend after officials learned a firefighter was pictured wearing a T-shirt with not-so-secret shorthand for “F--k Joe Biden,” but officials are not saying what that action is.
A resident tweeted at the department on Saturday morning, asking if a firefighter’s navy blue shirt bearing the conservative catchphrase “Let’s Go Brandon” was now the department’s uniform. Two other firefighters were pictured wearing shirts of a similar color, but without the slogan.
San Francisco fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter told The Examiner that the department’s “immediate action” followed internal and San Francisco “policies to handle this incident,” but he didn’t specify what the action entailed nor what the city’s policies were. He didn’t respond to The Examiner’s follow-up questions about either.
San Francisco’s employee handbook bars city employees from participating “in political activities of any kind while in uniform,” and a City Attorney’s memo issued earlier this month said local laws also prohibit city workers from “engaging in political activity during work time.”
That memo said employees who violate rules surrounding political activities could face “civil and administrative penalties of up to $5,000,” while the employee handbook said doing so could result in “discipline, up to and including dismissal.”
“Let’s Go Brandon” originated nearly a year ago, when a NASCAR reporter told driver Brandon Brown the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” after a race he won. The attendees, in actuality, were chanting “F--k Joe Biden,” cementing “Let’s Go Brandon” as a conservative meme and rallying cry.
Campaign to help rebuild burned Double Play Bar and grill
The daughter of the owners of a historic San Francisco sports bar has started a fundraising campaign to rebuild the beloved Mission District institution after a destructive fire burned early Saturday morning.
Katie Hernandez, whose father Rafael Sr. has owned the Double Play Bar and Grill since 2009, is trying to raise $100,000 to help “rebuild my family’s dream” by reopening the restaurant and to “pay employees while they are able to find another job as we work to rebuild.”
Double Play, which was filled with sports memorabilia and sat across from the former Seals Stadium site at the corner of 16th and Bryant streets, burned down early Saturday morning. San Francisco firefighters responded to the restaurant at 5:35 a.m.
San Francisco fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter told The Examiner that the fire’s cause is still under investigation.
Hernandez said her father began working at Double Play as a dishwasher in 1988, shortly after immigrating from Mexico. He then purchased the restaurant in 2009, a century after its opening.
As of publication, the fundraiser had received nearly $8,100 in donations. You can learn more and donate at www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-the-double-play-bar-and-grill
S.F. cop enters plea in pain killer heist at San Mateo pharmacy
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said.
Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021, at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors said Cole walked into the pharmacy and handed an employee a note saying that he had a gun and to give him Norco opioid pills. The employee went to other employees in the pharmacy and one called 911, then they gave him a bag of 11 bottles of Norco and he left the store.
A responding officer saw Cole, who tried to run until the officer warned him he would use his Taser stun gun on him. Cole had a small unregistered handgun in his waistband and police found the Norco bottles and robbery note.
Cole faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 14, and his defense attorney Anthony Brass said that since his arrest, Cole “has devoted all of his energy and attention to his sobriety.”
Cole, who remains out of custody on $50,000 bail, started with SFPD in 1994 and was assigned to the department’s Field Operations Bureau before being placed on unpaid leave following his arrest.