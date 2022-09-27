Firefighter's Let's Go Brandon Shirt

The San Francisco Fire Department says this shirt “violates the Department’s uniform policy and does not reflect” its views and opinions.

 @docinsf/Twitter

Firefighter in hot water over T-shirt

The San Francisco Fire Department says it “took immediate action” over the weekend after officials learned a firefighter was pictured wearing a T-shirt with not-so-secret shorthand for “F--k Joe Biden,” but officials are not saying what that action is.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.