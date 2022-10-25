5.1 earthquake
shakes Bay Area, biggest since 2014
San Francisco and the Bay Area were rumbled by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock, which occurred at 11:47 a.m.
A third earthquake was detected at 3:08 p.m., very close to the epicenters of the two shakes earlier Wednesday morning. The US Geological Survey detected a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.
USGS listed all three earthquakes’ epicenters in the Seven Trees area of San Jose along the Calaveras Fault.
Wednesday’s quake was the largest seismic activity to hit the Bay Area since the 6.0 quake in the Napa and Solano counties in 2014.
Residents as far as North Oakland and San Francisco reported shaking, but some in the South Bay reported drastic effects.
“It was an experience that will be remembered for years to come by this house that has remained standing since 1908,” said Gavin Haight, a Santa Cruz resident. “You could hear creaks in the walls as the whole foundation swayed for what felt like three seconds.”
Gap pulls plug on Ye — antisemitic comments
A month after Ye, the controversial rapper formerly known as Kanye West, cut ties with a San Francisco clothing giant, the company is removing the short-lived partnership’s remaining products from its stores in the aftermath of him wearing a shirt with a white supremacist slogan and making a series of antisemitic comments.
Gap Inc. on Tuesday stopped selling Yeezy Gap products and said it would remove all of the merchandise from its stores. Gap announced the move shortly after Adidas, amid widespread pressure, announced it would ”immediately” end its business relationship with Ye.
“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” Gap said in a statement to CNBC.
Gap didn’t respond to The Examiner’s request for comment, which included questions about whether the removed products would be recycled or donated. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimated in 2020 that 11 million metric tons of textile waste end up in landfills every year.
Ye, who is Black, wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside far-right political commentator Candace Owens, who is also Black, at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the phrase originated as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement, beginning in earnest when a neo-Nazi group held “White Lives Matter” rallies and distributed flyers in 2015.
Bob’s Donuts expanding to Mill Valley and San Jose
After having the beloved institution all to itself for decades, San Francisco is going to have to get used to sharing Bob’s Donuts.
That’s because Bob’s is set to double its footprint and open two more locations over the next year: One in Mill Valley by the end of this month, and another on San Jose’s Santana Row by the end of 2023.
Rebekah Ahn, whose family has owned Bob’s Donuts since 1977, told The Examiner that the Mill Valley Bob’s will be open from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. during the store’s initial opening. The 252 Almonte Boulevard will then expand its hours to 9 p.m. once the location’s operations are up and running, according to Ahn.
The Santana Row location, meanwhile, is at least eight months away from opening, with construction still in the early stages.
“We’re hoping to bring high-quality, handmade donuts to other parts of the Bay Area,” Ahn told The Examiner in an email. “We’ve gained a lot of community support over the years and would love to be able to offer our donuts to people within other regions of the bay.”
Bob’s Donuts first opened at 1621 Polk St. in 1960, and the 24/7 store has become a favorite among eaters of all hours. Eleanor Ahn purchased Bob’s 17 years later. The Ahn family opened a second Bob’s location on Baker Street in 2019.
Menus at the new Bob’s locations will be “generally the same,” according to Ahn, aside from some store-specific seasonal specials.
Yes, that means you’ll be able to embark upon the Bob’s Donut Challenge in Mill Valley and San Jose. Just as you would in San Francisco, you’ll have three minutes to eat the “Big One” — the equivalent of more than a dozen donuts — to get a Bob’s Donuts T-shirt and your name listed in the Bob’s Hall of Fame.