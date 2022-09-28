Weekend closures for Valencia Street set for fall weekends
Portions of one of San Francisco’s most vibrant streets will close to cars every other weekend beginning next month.
The Valencia Street Art Corridor returns on Oct. 8, closing two blocks between 16th and 21st streets between 2-7 p.m. every other Saturday until December. Featuring live music, local artists and food from nearby bars and restaurants, the Valencia Street Art Corridor will run between the following blocks on the following days:
- Oct. 8: 18th and 19th streets
- Oct. 22: 16th and 17th streets
- Nov. 12: 20th and 21st streets
- Nov. 26: 19th and 20th streets
- Dec. 10: 18th and 19th streets
Artyhood ran the events between March and June, and parts of Valencia Street closed on Fridays and Saturdays in July as part of the city’s shared space street closures. The latter, sponsored by the Valencia Corridor Merchant Association, closed Valencia from 16th to 17th streets and 18th to 21st streets.
Valencia Street, which added 8,000 cafe lights last year and was among the first San Francisco corridors to open only to pedestrians during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also the subject of a proposed street redesign.
Warriors hit the ground for preseason in Japan
Dub Nation has gone global as the Golden State Warriors were greeted by throngs of fans when they touched down at Tokyo International Airport Wednesday.
The team is tipping off their preseason with two games against the Washington Wizards starting Friday for NBA Japan Games 2022, which is part of the NBA Global Games series.
“Flight was cool. Got to watch some movies, took a couple naps, getting ready to go. I’m locked in,” said Steph Curry, shortly before signing autographs.
A fan gave guard Jordan Poole a maneki-neko, a type of Japanese figurine, usually made of ceramic or plastic, which is said to bring good luck to its owner.
Fresh off of buying a professional pickleball team, Warriors power forward Draymond Green got another title added to his repertoire. A fan at Tokyo International Airport declared Green the MVP, or “Most Valuable Podcaster.”
Holy Peninsula wheels dispute — DA drops Batmobile replica case
An Indiana Batmobile builder will not face criminal charges in the Bay Area after an outgoing sheriff ordered a headline-grabbing raid on his business in an alleged favor to a political donor earlier this year.
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office on Monday dismissed a pair of felony charges against Mark Racop, the 57-year-old owner of an Indiana company that builds replicas of Batman’s ride from the 1960s TV series, after prosecutors determined the evidence didn’t warrant prosecution.
Racop was set to be arraigned in the Bay Area on Friday, before the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the criminal complaint and vacate the hearing.
”I have concluded the actions of Mr. Racop are best dealt with in civil court proceedings,” San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement earlier this week.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies searched and seized evidence from Logansport, Indiana-based Fiberglass Freaks in July under a search warrant. Outgoing Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said he ordered the search after Sam Anagnostou, an Atherton realtor whose firm donated $1,000 in 2021 to Bolanos’ re-election campaign, complained to Bolanos about the delay of a $210,000 Batmobile he ordered in 2020.
Racop told KGO and the Pharos-Tribune in Logansport that he held up production of Anagnostou’s replica after the real estate agent missed a $20,000 payment and didn’t make one for nine months. Anagnostou paid off the full costs, but Racop didn’t move him to the front of the production queue, and Anagnostou pursued legal action.