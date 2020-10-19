file

Two victims identified in deadly Friday shootings

Quadruple shooting kills one in Sunnydale, man gunned down in Hunters Point

Two men who were shot and killed on Friday as a weekend of gun violence began in San Francisco have been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Anthony Atchan, 33, and Sichards Malone, 49.

Atchan was gunned down in a quadruple shooting that occurred on Schwerin Street between Sunnydale and Garrison Avenue at around 8:27 p.m., while Malone was fatally shot about 30 minutes earlier near Hunters Point Boulevard and Innes Avenue, according to police.

The killings ushered in a bloody weekend for The City that included 24 Shotspotter gunshot detection incidents, eight shooting scenes and six shootings “where multiple people were shot,” a police commander tweeted.

“District patrols have been increased in areas of increased #gunviolence,” Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani said.

Both Atchan and Malone were residents of San Francisco.

The other three victims in the Sunnydale quadruple shooting are a 46-year-old man and two women aged 34 and 63. While the women were taken to the hospital for treatment, all three are expected to survive.

Police described the weapon used in the shooting as a handgun.

Police have released few details in the Hunters Point shooting but said it was reported at 7:55 p.m.

No arrests have been made in either case as of Monday morning.

Police have not indicated that the shootings are related.

Other shootings included two separate incidents in the Mission on Saturday, where a 31-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery at 22nd and Folsom streets and a 26-year-old man was shot at 19th and Mission streets, according to police.

A 36-year-old man was also shot in Visitacion Valley on Friday afternoon.

