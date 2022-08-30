In the midst of a pandemic and movements for racial equality, jazz artist Marcus Shelby found himself compelled to write a new composition.
Written in collaboration with vocalists Tiffany Austin and Kennedy Shelby, the piece that became “Blues in the City," which premieres Saturday at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, is about Black Lives Matter, Covid and the visible increase in poor and unhoused people struggling to survive on San Francisco's streets.
Shelby said The City during shutdown put him in a deep blues mood. “If it affected me who was comfortably living in a flat in the Mission, then how was it affecting those who are living on streets … What about those who are incarcerated and those in nursing homes? And how do we, as a society, use our resources to address these issues?”
The composition, which is 90 minutes in length, delves into the summer of 2020 when, said Shelby, “You had marches and protests and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and all of these things happening with police brutality. ... Also, in the middle of it, you had an insurrection, which to me was the most glaring example of racism, with the effects of white supremacy playing out, not in secret, but before all of our eyes.”
Shelby said he “began to connect things I've been working on pretty much my entire career as an artist” — “Black history, social movements … tied to very long, long, long, long string that are connected all the way back to slavery in this country.”
Shelby has been combining music and social and racial justice issues for over 30 years. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, he moved as a kid to Memphis, Tenn. where he was surrounded by blues and gospel. His love of music initially took a backseat to his first passion, basketball, which earned him a scholarship to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, where he studied electrical engineering.
It wasn’t until he attended a Wynton Marsalis concert his fourth year of college that he realized he wanted to pursue music. “All these other kids knew why they were studying and I didn't know why I was studying," he said. "Music gave me a vision … I was like, man, I can do that. That's what I want to do.”
From then on, Shelby threw himself into jazz, buying records and purchasing a used bass after seeing Marsalis again at the Long Beach Jazz Festival in 1988.
In LA, he became involved with jazz drummer Billy Higgens, taking his workshop at the World Stage in Leimert Park Village. “And that was the one thing that, other than seeing Wynton Marsalis, that really changed my life, because it was there that I heard about a scholarship to go to CalArts, to study with James Newton as a composer and to study bass with Charlie Haden.”
While at CalArts, Shelby joined a group called Black/Note and started playing gigs in LA. The group signed with Columbia Records, and at one point opened for Wynton Marsalis, which Shelby said brought his career “full circle.”
Drawn to “creating music that's an extension of the blues, of Black music that came out of the church in many ways, but certainly out of our communities,” Shelby began writing his own compositions.
He moved to San Francisco in the late 1990s, where he became involved in the restaurant jazz scene. Over the past two decades, he has became a prolific contributor to Bay Area music.
Currently, he is artistic director of Healdsburg Jazz and an artist in residence with the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. Shelby has composed several oratorios and suites, including “Harriet Tubman,” “Beyond the Blues: A Prison Oratorio,” “Soul of the Movement: Meditations on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” “Black Ball: The Negro Leagues and the Blues,” “Green and Blues” and a children’s opera “Harriet’s Spirit” produced by Opera Parallel 2018. The Marcus Shelby Orchestra has released five CDs.
Shelby said, “Over the last two and a half years … we've seen social movements reborn again through the Black Lives Matter movement, we've seen insurrections at the highest level of the government, we've seen one after another variation on this pandemic. And we've seen how this has impacted the most vulnerable of our communities, in particular, those who are unhoused.”
He said he wrote "Blues in the City" in part because, “I don't want to act like I don't see it or don't feel the pain and people on the street.
“The Blues to me is a cultural form. It's not Blues music. It's really a language. It's a language that's been used over and over throughout history, to help deal with societal problems.”