In the midst of a pandemic and movements for racial equality, jazz artist Marcus Shelby found himself compelled to write a new composition.

Written in collaboration with vocalists Tiffany Austin and Kennedy Shelby, the piece that became “Blues in the City," which premieres Saturday at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, is about Black Lives Matter, Covid and the visible increase in poor and unhoused people struggling to survive on San Francisco's streets. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.