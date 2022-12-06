Heading into the making of his band’s fourth album, Wild Pink frontman and chief songwriter John Ross already knew he wanted to shake up the formula that had defined his prior efforts.
The New York-based group had thrived on creating majestic, celestial songs that combined moments of soft-spoken heartland rock with soaring synths and other electronica. For his next effort, Ross had hoped to make something grittier and more insular, an earthbound reaction to the earnest and ethereal beauty found in his earlier work.
He had no idea, however, just how different the newest Wild Pink album would turn out to be.
In the midst of making “ILYSM” — the band’s inspired fourth LP, which came out in October — Ross was diagnosed with cancer. His life was turned upside down. And the turmoil, traumas and triumphs of that experience is inexorably coded into the DNA of the album. Not only does “ILYSM” eschew the vast soundscapes of past Wild Pink albums, it’s also an unusually deep meditation on life, mortality and death.
“When I look back with a little distance, it’s hard not to think of it as a ‘cancer album,’” said Ross, whose band will play at Bottom of the Hill on Friday night. “When the songs were starting to come out, in my mind, they were about more than just one thing. But I didn’t really realize how much what I was going through affected my mindset when I made the record. It’s very hard to separate the music from what was going on with me at the time.”
The result is the most profound and emotional album to date from Wild Pink — no small feat from a band that has never been afraid to traffic in deep introspection. Ross, who is now cancer-free, did not create a morose album about the bleakness of disease nor did he make a triumphant catalog to overcoming hardship. Instead, “ILSYM” is a measured take on the complexities of life — celebratory at times, and harshly realistic at others.
That dichotomy is found in songs such as album opener “Cahooting the Multiverse” and the companion piece “Hell is Cold.” The opening song acts as a veritable ode to humanity, with the narrator (Ross, perhaps, although it’s ambiguous) recollecting the wonders of serene, solemn events. By contrast, “Hell is Cold” is a severe look at the strictures and confines facing us all. Ross ends that tune with a disarming coda about the allure of self-defeat, singing “I know I’ll be free when I die.”
While he concedes that “Hell is Cold” is the darkest song on the album, Ross said that creating that tune was strangely cathartic.
“I didn’t feel like I was resigning to death or anything when I wrote that,” he said. “It was more about just looking at death from a different perspective. Strangely, I think it’s one of my favorite songs on the album.”
In the past, Wild Pink creations were essentially Ross solo albums. On last year’s stirring “A Billion Little Lights” (the best record of 2021, in this writer’s opinion), Ross played most of the instruments on every track, artfully layering on the sounds in the studio. For “ILYSM,” he enlisted the help of scores of new collaborators, receiving contributions for indie guitar god J Mascis, singer-songwriter Julien Baker and Antlers frontman Peter Silberman.
“I wanted to open this up to as much collaboration as possible,” said Ross. “For every one of my records, I try to do some of the opposite things from the previous album. I think of it as like turning the ship around. So, after really doing most of the stuff for ‘A Billion Little Lights,’ I wanted to take a very different approach.”
The impacts of those decisions are noteworthy. Baker’s plaintive vocals add an extra measure of beauty to “Hold My Hand,” and Mascis’ signature guitar sound upends Wild Pink conventions on the scorching “See You Better Now.” Combined with other adventurous new components — such as “Sucking on the Birdshot,” which is essentially a Wild Pink song dressed up as a drone tune — it’s easy to see how Ross completed his U-turn from “A Billion Little Lights.”
Yet the underlying themes of “ILYSM” contain many of the same gems that permeated earlier efforts. Ross has always praised the importance of human connection and that sentiment is found often in “ILSYM,” particularly in the songs devoted to his wife. (“ILYSM” is shorthand for I Love You So Much, although Ross prefers to refer to the album by the abbreviated version, as a way of adding some much-needed levity to the production.)
“Hold My Hand” and “See You Better Now” are love songs, pure and simple. Ross has never been afraid to put his heart on his sleeve, but he’s also never stated something as purely heartfelt as “because I love you so much, my friend,” which he coos gently on “Hold My Hand.”
Life is a scary ride and death is a scarier one still. “ILYSM” is a testament to the power of having someone join you on those journeys. Ross might not have intended for his latest album to be a heart-wrenching inspection of humanity, but the circumstances that led to this effort returned him to a truism that’s prevalent in everything he’s created in the past. The world can be unforgiving, but love and companionship make everything more bearable.