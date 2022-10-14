Pretty much all ballot initiatives and city commissions are bad ideas. At their best, they are perversions of representative democracy and vehicles for political patronage. At their worst, they are buck-passing, ass-covering diversions by elected and appointed officials who aren’t getting their jobs done.
The Nov. 8 ballot offers a particularly useless referendum that oozes sclerotic political governance on both counts. It is Proposition C, a measure to create a Commission on Homelessness that would provide oversight of The City’s hapless Department of Homelessness and Housing Services.
Its creation would be the epitome of what’s wrong with San Francisco: a toothless layer of bureaucracy that would give the illusion of accountability, but instead would gum up an already convoluted and ineffectual city agency. The ballot maneuver also offers a prime example of how a dysfunctional “city family” of government employees and their business partners takes care of itself without solving The City’s most pressing problems.
Prop. C is the brainchild of Supervisor Ahsha Safai, whose district includes several neighborhoods along The City’s southern border. Notably, he is vice chair of the Board of Supervisors committees covering The City’s budget. (That one is called the Budget and Appropriations Committee and the other is called the Budget and Finance Committee is a Kafkaesque detail that illustrates this legislative body’s sad state of affairs.) What’s relevant about Safai’s committee assignments is that he apparently feels the power of his perch overseeing The City’s finances isn’t sufficient to hold accountable a city department whose finances have ballooned under Safai’s own watch.
With unanimous support from his colleagues, Safai placed on this year’s ballot the initiative to create a new commission. It would comprise seven appointees, four by the mayor and three by the supervisors, and would be charged with crafting policy for the much-maligned department. The initiative stipulates that membership on the commission include at least one person with financial acumen, one merchant, people who have experienced homelessness and veterans of various homelessness organizations. Its makeup is guaranteed either to be consumed by bickering or to be a thorn in the side of officials who want to prioritize moving the unhoused off city streets and sidewalks.
There’s no question the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is a mess. A relatively recent creation from two other city agencies, its current annual budget is $672 million, up from $250 million five years ago, even as the homeless situation in San Francisco grows visibly worse. One provision of the legislation is to ensure that The City’s controller audits the department.
I asked Safai on Thursday why the Board of Supervisors isn’t the proper entity to conduct oversight over a city department. After all, in an interview with The Examiner’s editorial board, he had crowed about his committee learning of a no-bid contract the department had awarded. What sounded to me like a job well done strikes Safai as a call for someone else to take up the task. “That’s why we have mandatory audits,” he said. “It’s not always going to get caught.”
Yet when I asked the controller’s office if it needed additional authority to audit the homelessness department, an official there pointed me to the multiple tools already at the controller’s disposal. These include a whistleblower line, a city services auditor with “broad authority” (created by a 2003 ballot initiative), and an administrative code that makes the controller’s office responsive to requests by, among others, the Board of Supervisors.
Another stated goal of the new commission is to coordinate the other entities that already weigh in on homelessness issues. These include the Local Homeless Coordinating Board, a Shelter Monitoring Committee and the Our City, Our Home Oversight Committee, the latter set up to administer the $300 million fund established by yet another ballot initiative.
The easy criticism here is that these toothless citizen’s groups are distractions from doing the real and difficult work of The City’s administration. But that surface-level assessment fails to appreciate the petty patronage and political back-scratching embodied both by their existence and the ballot initiatives that create them.
An outfit called the Yes on C, Homelessness Accountability Now Committee is made up of two people, both longtime San Francisco political operatives, who are paid for their services. As of late September, the committee had raised $174,000 and spent $65,000, according to their election-law disclosures. The largest bulk of that fundraising came from two $50,000 donations, one from socialite and arts patron Diane Wilsey and the other from Double AA Corp., a gas station owner and real estate developer. Wilsey has prominently opposed closing Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive to cars for fear it would hurt museum attendance. Safai voted against legislation enacting the car ban, arguing (on Twitter) that it would close off access to the park’s attractions to “many SF families and many communities of color.”
Members of a future commission would benefit in ways that go beyond the $50 stipends they would receive for attending meetings. City commission posts come with eligibility to receive city health benefits. According to information provided to me by the controller’s office, $67,305 of the estimated $350,000 annual expense of operating the commission would go to cover such benefits on the assumption that four of the seven members take up the offer. That’s a nearly $17,000 annual patronage perk for serving on a supposedly unpaid citizen’s committee.
Incidentally, a provision of the charter amendment says the mayor or the supervisors can remove commission members whenever they feel like it. That sounds an awful lot like the tempest-in-a-teapot debate that consumed the board over the discovery that Mayor London Breed had asked some commissioners for their resignations in advance. “They do not sit at the pleasure of the mayor or work for the mayor,” said Supervisor Dean Preston, of commission members. He may or may not have read the ballot initiative to create a homelessness commission, which he voted to place on the ballot. It reads: “Commission members shall serve at the pleasure of their respective appointing authorities and may be removed by their appointing authorities at any time.”
This effort to create yet another commission is an illustration of a larger problem. A “city family” that makes its living and otherwise supports itself promoting ballot initiatives — there are 14 San Francisco measures alone on this year’s ballot — and staffing citizen advisory boards has little incentive to try new approaches. San Francisco’s response to its failing bureaucracy is to create more bureaucracy, especially if it helps pay the bills.
A precise number doesn’t seem to exist, but The City has a dizzying list of more than 100 commissions, boards and advisory bodies. A good start to reforming city government would be to eliminate nearly all of them and ask the Board of Supervisors to do the job voters elected them to do. While they’re at it, they should stop asking citizens to approve complicated legislation and do that work themselves.
I asked Safai if he thought the board ought to have more oversight power over The City’s executive branch, given that he thinks it is necessary to create a new entity for the sole purpose of holding a specific city agency accountable. He said he did not. “We get it right about 90 to 95% of the time,” he said. If you agree with him, vote yes to create yet another city commission.