Homeless San Francisco City Hall

Proposition C on the November ballot would create an oversight board for the the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and would require the controller to conduct regular audits of the department, which has a $672 million annual budget.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Pretty much all ballot initiatives and city commissions are bad ideas. At their best, they are perversions of representative democracy and vehicles for political patronage. At their worst, they are buck-passing, ass-covering diversions by elected and appointed officials who aren’t getting their jobs done.

The Nov. 8 ballot offers a particularly useless referendum that oozes sclerotic political governance on both counts. It is Proposition C, a measure to create a Commission on Homelessness that would provide oversight of The City’s hapless Department of Homelessness and Housing Services.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Adam Lashinsky is a freelance journalist in San Francisco. He has covered Silicon Valley for 25 years, and most recently was executive editor of Fortune Magazine. Follow him on Twitter @adamlashinsky