DJ Logic

DJ Logic leads a band featuring bass guitarist and local hero Reed Mathis and drummer Billy Martin this weekend at the Black Cat.

 Courtesy Black Cat

If Spike Lee ever chooses to do a streaming reboot of his 1990 cinematic jazz odyssey “Mo’ Better Blues,” he’ll have Black Cat in the Tenderloin ready to go as an ideal nightclub location. Housed in one of San Francisco’s livelier neighborhoods, the venue has bars on a two levels, nightclub tables and a bandstand space this is both hip and intimate.

”I wanted to create a space that was a cool place for people to hang out and have a good time together and enjoy music,” said Black Cat founding partner Fritz Quattlebaum. “And rather than just creating a strict music venue, I wanted it to be something broader and a more immersive experience. So we’ve focused on the drink element and having good food.”

