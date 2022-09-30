Fleet Week flies back into San Francisco

Fleet Week begins Oct. 3, with the air show taking place Oct. 7-9. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Fleet Week, which honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military, begins Oct. 3 in San Francisco. Roughly one million people are expected to visit The City and view Fleet Week's festivities.

Whether it be during the Blue Angels' air show or the parade of ships, here are the best spots in The City to catch all of Fleet Week's offerings.

Aquatic Park in San Francisco.
Presidio Tunnel Tops lawns

A drone shot of the lawns at Presidio Tunnel Tops.
Photographers aim toward the sky during a Fleet Week Air Show at the Wave Organ.
People watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team during a Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green.
Hyde Street Pier is home to a fleet of historic vessels.
Fort Mason's mix of parks and gardens gives visitors plenty of space to take in Fleet Week.

