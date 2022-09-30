Fleet Week, which honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military, begins Oct. 3 in San Francisco. Roughly one million people are expected to visit The City and view Fleet Week's festivities.
Whether it be during the Blue Angels' air show or the parade of ships, here are the best spots in The City to catch all of Fleet Week's offerings.
Aquatic Park
With views of landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island, this peaceful park lets you bask in all of Fleet Week's festivities while skipping the aforementioned crowds. The Blue Angels' air show comes complete with an announcer who keeps you up to speed on all the action unfolding high in the sky.
Presidio Tunnel Tops Park
One of San Francisco's newest parks, Tunnel Tops is perfect for watching Fleet Week ships sail under the Golden Gate Bridge and enter the bay. The park's proximity to the nearby Marina Green ensures that visitors can also catch the air show.
The Wave Organ
Built by Exploratorium artists in 1986, visitors can take in the sights and sounds of Fleet Week from a jetty in the San Francisco Bay. In between shows, you can also listen to the sounds of the ocean pass through a series of pipes at different stations within the art installation. Depending on the weather, it's best to bring a light jacket.
Marina Green
Always a popular destination, this large green space gives visitors a great look at the weekend's air show. Those attending Fleet Week can purchase premium tickets to this area on Fleet Week's website, ensuring that their spot is reserved.
Hyde St. Pier
Situated along the waterfront of the Fisherman's Wharf waterfront, visitors can watch the Blue Angels' dizzying displays with breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge serving as a backdrop.
Fort Mason
The former military base's mix of parks and gardens gives visitors more than enough space to take in all that Fleet Week has to offer The City. Here' you'll be able to witness planes whizzing over Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Alta Plaza Park
A noble trek up a tiered staircase rewards visitors with panoramic views of The City and the San Francisco Bay. With the Presidio, Fort Mason and Alcatraz within your line of sight, this spot is perfect for witnessing the grandeur of Fleet Week, albeit on a low-key scale.