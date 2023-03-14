San Francisco's official calendar is a little more heavily booked than other cities — Bay to Breakers, opening day of crab season and festivals like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass all come to mind.
But Pi Day, which celebrates the infinite number pi (π) on March 14, is The City's only homegrown holiday that celebrates the world of math and science.
In 1988, physicist Larry Shaw at the Exploratorium coined the Pi Day celebration on the 14th of March, which corresponds to the first three digits of pi — 3.14. Shaw and his colleagues ate slices of pie, discussed the pi constant and cracked math jokes — and given the relevance of pi for mathematicians and in grade school education, the holiday caught on internationally.
In San Francisco, the Exploratorium has all-day event programming, including slices of pie from local businesses. There are also a few permanent installations — a placard, plus an exhibit called "Pi Has Your Number," where guests can scan the infinite decimal for sequences like their birthdate or phone number.
"What began as something small and quirky has taken off in the American cultural zeitgeist," said Janny Hu, museum spokesperson. "Every year at 1:59 p.m. we have a parade outside the museum, and Larry used to come to lead it."
Pi Day would be nothing without the pies, of course.
Zoe Williams, director of sales at pie specialist (or s-pie-cialist) bakery Three Babes Bakeshop, said that aside from Thanksgiving, Pi Day is their busiest day of the year.
"Most people wouldn't see it as a holiday, but this is probably the biggest day behind Christmas in San Francisco — partially because of the tech companies," she said. "Pre-pandemic, we would sell up to four thousand pies in March."
While other pie-centric holidays have a traditional flavor, like pumpkin or apple, Pi Day seems to be all over the place, said Williams.
"At this time of the year, we have apple, berry crumble, nut pies, pecan pies, and we've collaborated with our neighboring business Dandelion Chocolates this year. But key lime is often the most popular, for some reason."