pies and larry

Physicist Larry Shaw (right) during a Pi Day celebration in 2017, with pies featuring the mathematical symbol of pi (left).

 Courtesy of the Exploratorium

San Francisco's official calendar is a little more heavily booked than other cities — Bay to Breakers, opening day of crab season and festivals like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass all come to mind.

But Pi Day, which celebrates the infinite number pi (π) on March 14, is The City's only homegrown holiday that celebrates the world of math and science.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

Ex // Top Stories