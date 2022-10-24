The crafty title of Gillian Laub’s exhibition, “Family Matters,” hints at both the drama that unfolds over the course of the show and the moral conclusion the artist arrives at by the end. The show, which travels to the Contemporary Jewish Museum from the International Center of Photography in New York, where Laub lives, spans two decades of candid and posed family photographs, stylistically evocative of the suburban, family photographs of artists like Sally Mann and Larry Sultan, and culminating with Donald Trump’s presidency, when political difference threatened to tear the family apart.

This saga of the show unfolds over four “acts” and an epilogue, groupings of photographs accompanied by the photographer’s own audio narration, which visitors can access on their smartphones.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.