In March 1983, the late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain was hosted by then President Ronald Reagan. In her toast at a state dinner held in her honor, she wore a tiara and dryly commented on the weather: It was foggy.
The backdrop for dinner was the M.H. de Young Memorial Museum in Golden Gate Park. In attendance were several notables, many of whom have since died — such as former Stanford University President Donald Kennedy, baseball star Joe DiMaggio, cartoonist Charles Schulz and 49ers' coach Bill Walsh.
Today, as Britain bids their monarch a final farewell, we check in on the legacies still being forged by the pioneering and preeminent people on the queen’s guest list in The City all those years ago.
Willie Mays
Willie Mays, 91, played center field for the New York (and then San Francisco) Giants from 1951 to 1973. Between 1952 and 1954 he took a hiatus from baseball to serve with the United State Army in the Korean War. In his 1954 return, Mays won the National League MVP title. He retired from the sport in 1973 and his number has followed suit. Both the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants have retired his jersey, the latter in 1972, the former in 2022. Since ending his career on the field, Mays has stayed close to the sport. — In 1993, he signed a lifetime contract with the Giants. He also began the Say Hey Foundation, which supports youth baseball.
Joe Montana
Joe Montana, 66, played with the San Francisco 49ers from 1979 to 1993, when he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2000, Montana was enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame. Super Bowl LIV, between the Niners and the Chiefs, was nicknamed the Joe Montana Bowl. Farther from football, Montana now spends his time producing wine and pursuing charitable causes.
Dianne Feinstein
Dianne Feinstein, 89, has gone from San Francisco’s mayor to long-time Democratic senator. Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1994 and has since accrued a record of achievements in Congress.
Paul Berg
Paul Berg, 96, won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1980 for his work in the field of genetics. He chaired the Biochemistry Department at Stanford from 1969 to 1974 and directed the Beckman Center for Molecular and Genetic Medicine for 15 years, until his retirement in 2022.
Nancy Boas
Nancy Boas is an author and curator based in the Bay Area. She has helped curate the American Paintings at the Fine Arts Museums and written multiple books, including "David Park: A Painter’s Life and The Society of Six: California Colorists."
Bob Lurie
Bob Lurie, 93, a real estate owner and philanthropist, was owner of the San Francisco Giants from 1976 to 1993. He has since continued his real estate endeavors and his work with the Louis R. Lurie Foundation.
Wendy Nelder
Wendy Nelder, former president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, was part of the board’s first female majority. She served on the board from 1980 to 1991.
Judith Wilbur
Judith Wilbur, former president of the Asian Art Museum, served on the Asian Art Commission for more than 40 years. She was named Commissioner and Trustee Emeritus in 2020, upon stepping down from her position on the commission. Her late husband, Brayton Wilbur Jr., was president of the San Francisco Symphony.
Pete Wilson
Pete Wilson, 89, was a Republican senator for California from 1983 to 1991. He went on to become the 36th governor for the state, from 1991 to 1998. In 1996, while serving, Wilson unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination. Following his time as governor, Wilson worked in the corporate world and served as chairman of the Japan Task Force of the Pacific Council on International Policy. He has since been affiliated with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the Richard Nixon Foundation, the Donald Bren Foundation, the California Mentor Foundation and the National World War II Museum.
Ed Zschau
Ed Zschau, 82 served as Silicon Valley’s representative in Congress for two terms, from 1982 to 1887. Since his time in office, Zschau has been an investor and board member at a series of young tech companies. He is also the founding chairman of The Tech Museum in San Jose.
Robert Naylor
Robert Naylor, 88, represented San Francisco’s 20th Assembly District from 1978 to 1986. He lives in Los Angeles and serves as the co-chair of Californians for an Effective Legislature and heads Robert W. Naylor Advocacy, a lobbying firm.
Ian McKibbin White
Ian McKibbin White served as the director of de Young Memorial Museum and is director emeritus at Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. He has since written a book about his tenure and the art of his life, entitled “The Creative Impulse Art of Ian McKibbin White.”
Ted Koppel
Ted Koppel, 82 is best known for his time as an anchor of the news broadcast Nightline until 2005, when he left the program after 25 years. Koppel then worked as a managing editor with the Discovery channel, a news analyst at BBC America, a commentator at NPR and a contributing columnist at various news organizations including The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal. In 2015, he released a novel entitled "Lights Out: A Cyberattack, A Nation Unprepared, Surviving the Aftermath".