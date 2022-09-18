In March 1983, the late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain was hosted by then President Ronald Reagan. In her toast at a state dinner held in her honor, she wore a tiara and dryly commented on the weather: It was foggy. 

The backdrop for dinner was the M.H. de Young Memorial Museum in Golden Gate Park. In attendance were several notables, many of whom have since died — such as former Stanford University President Donald Kennedy, baseball star Joe DiMaggio, cartoonist Charles Schulz and 49ers' coach Bill Walsh. 

Major Leaguer Willie Mays played centerfield for the New York (and then San Francisco) Giants from 1951 to 1973. 
Joe Montana, center, Roger Craig, left, John Taylor — all 49ers champions.
Dianne Feinstein and Queen Elizabeth II

San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein, left, presents the key to the city to Queen Elizabeth II during festivities at Davies Symphony Hall on March 3, 1983.
Former San Francisco Giants owner Bob Lurie

Former San Francisco Giants owner Bob Lurie throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Giants and the Atlanta Braves in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Eye-catching works by Chanel Miller and Jenifer K Wofford can be seen from the Hyde Street side of the Asian Art Museum — the inaugural work in the Brayton Wilbur Foundation Gallery, named for the late Brayton Wilbur Jr. 
Producer and author Terry Irving moderates a panel discussion on the role of the television journalism during the Vietnam War with journalist and former Nightline anchor Ted Koppel; Yasutsune “Tony” Hirashiki, ABC News cameraman (1966–2006) and author of On the Frontlines of the Television War: A Legendary War Cameraman in Vietnam; and journalist Barrie Dunsmore at the National Archives in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2017.

