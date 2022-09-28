Bros movie still

Billy Eichner, left, as Bobby, and Luke Macfarlane as Aaron in a scene from "Bros," the first mainstream romantic comedy centering on a gay couple, which was co-written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller.

 Universal Pictures

Written by Billy Eichner and Nicholas Stoller, and starring Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as mismatched lovers, "Bros" is, astonishingly, the very first big-studio, mainstream, gay-themed romantic comedy.

It was a long time coming. Eichner, who recently visited San Francisco alongside Macfarlane to discuss the movie, says "We need it. A lot of the mainstream LGBTQ+ content historically has really had to tiptoe around the truth of our lives."

