Smilodon

“Kitty,” a North American saber-toothed cat or Smilodon from the La Brea Tar Pits, on display at the California Academy of Sciences. 

Free Museum Weekend

San Francisco's first ever Free Museum Weekend is here. Twenty-one museums featuring everything from ancient art to the science of sight will be waiving admission for the public for the first weekend of the month. The initiative is aimed at expanding curious minds and celebrating The City's vibrant arts scene and culture of cutting-edge science.

manny

The "largest cleanup event yet" at Manny's on Nov 6, 2022.
he had wings

Promotional art for "He Had Wings."
tree lights

A Civic Center tree lighting celebration in 2014.
soccer

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like