San Francisco's first ever Free Museum Weekend is here. Twenty-one museums featuring everything from ancient art to the science of sight will be waiving admission for the public for the first weekend of the month. The initiative is aimed at expanding curious minds and celebrating The City's vibrant arts scene and culture of cutting-edge science.
This weekly Sunday brunch gathering is a collaboration between grassroots volunteer effort Refuse Refuse and Manny's, a community gathering space, nonprofit restaurant and political bookstore. The restaurant bar offers $1 margaritas, free burritos and all the gear you need to be a trash-grabbing machine. Afterward, participants are given a one-day-only voucher that offers discounts at 13 local businesses.
10 a.m. Sunday, Dec 4 and every following Sunday. Free, but RSVP before arrival at sf.funcheap.com.
'He Had Wings' screening
The San Francisco Public Library hosts a screening of 'He Had Wings,'a short documentary that tells the story of artist Ronnie Goodman and his struggles with homelessness on the streets of S.F. and the creative life that inspired him. After the film, journalist Kevin Fagan from the San Francisco Chronicle moderates a panel with filmmaker Jeanne Marie Hallacy and representatives of local homelessness advocacy groups.
1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec 4. Koret Auditorium, Main Library Branch, 100 Larkin St., S.F. Free. sfpl.org
Civic Center tree lighting
Mayor London Breed has secured a 50-ft. tall noble fir for San Francisco this year, which will be lit on Wednesday and kept on display in front of City Hall all December. The celebration features performances from the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees, hot food, live music, a toy giveaway for children, "snow" flurries and Makers Village DIY activities for kids and adults. S.F.'s pop-up roller disco also is within bounds of the festival. Rumor has it that two high-profile Christmas faces will make appearances — the Grinch and Santa.
4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 7. The tree will be lit at 5:30 pm. Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St., S.F. Free.
World Cup Village
The Olympic Village has nothing on the series of boomtowns that S.F. Parks and Recreation and Street Soccer USA have put together to watch the World Cup. San Francisco's World Cup Village offers free public viewing parties of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Qatar. For the entire month, the games are live-streamed on big screens all over The City. The events are family-friendly, BART-able and features food vendors, entertainment and activities. Locations include Civic Center Plaza, The Crossing at East Cut, Union Square Plaza and JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park. Attendance is free, but get there early so you can get a good view.
The next showings will be the Quarterfinals on Dec. 9 and 10, at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. worldcupsf.org
