Flotsam! river circus
Tharrr she floats! Normally, flotsam is just worthless floating debris from the wreckage of a ship. But in this case, you’ll definitely want to see what washes ashore. “Flotsam!” is an avant-garde theater troupe that has traveled on a handmade raft (that doubles as a stage and their home) performing weird and wonderful circus shows for waterfront towns all along the Sacramento River, the Delta and finally the San Francisco Bay. Grab a spot on the concrete bleachers of Aquatic Park to see their final summer performance before they pack it all up and head east to float down the Ohio or Mississippi Rivers next year. Sunday, 7 p.m., Aquatic Park, Beach and Larkin, S.F. Free. rivercircus.com
People in Plazas free Market Street summer music festival
If you work downtown and your boss has made you come back to the office, you’ll be in for a free musical treat if you head outside for lunch. People and Plazas is an annual free music festival marking its return this year rotating between about a dozen parks, plazas and street corners on (or near) Market Street with 75+ free concerts planned for the summer. While workers are still slowly returning to office buildings, the goal of the three-month festival is to create a fun reason to meet friends for lunch, get outdoors during the day and support local restaurants to help pump life back downtown. July to September, most Tuesdays thru Fridays, noon–1 p.m. Twelve outdoor venues near Market Street, S.F. Free. peopleinplazas.org
Bastille on Belden returns after hiatus
After a long break, San Francisco seems to be trying to claim back the title of “Paris of the West.” Back in the '90s and '00s, French restaurant Cafe Bastille hosted a rollicking Bastille Day celebration crammed into downtown’s narrow Belden Place. After an eight-year hiatus, the block party is finally back with a tamer (but still delicious) soiree planned. Don a complimentary beret, listen to live classic accordion music and come famished for a special night of French-themed dishes from six restaurants including Corsican braised mutton from Toy Soldier, coq au vin from Cafe Bastille and mussels at Sam’s Grill. Thursday, 5–9:30 p.m., Belden Place between Pine and Bush streets, S.F. No cover, reservations recommended. downtownsf.org
111th anniversary of Hayes Valley Carnival
More than 100 years ago, Hayes Valley threw a carnival to showcase the neighborhood’s new streets and draw visitors back to a part of town that had struggled to recover after the 1906 earthquake and fire. For the most part, the carnival was a success, until the loser of Queen of the Carnival contest refused to accept the voting results and things devolved into chaos and lawsuits (sound familiar?). This year there’s no election, just a fun and free outdoor circus show with hopefully lots of clowning instead of controversy and tumbling without all the turmoil. Saturday, July 16, noon–5 p.m., shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., PROXY, Hayes and Octavia, S.F. Free. proxysf.net
26th annual Urban Youth Arts Festival
Everyone needs a safe, sanctioned place to have fun and express themselves. That’s what San Francisco’s annual Urban Youth Arts Festival is all about. Especially if the fun you want to have is making graffiti art without Karens furrowing their brows. Precita Eyes Muralists, an urban arts nonprofit, takes over Precita Park for the day setting up 10 large blank canvases with a bunch of donated spray cans for 1,600 square feet of white space that will soon be bursting with colors and creativity. While DJs spin, watch five youth groups compete in a live graffiti art competition, or grab a can to join in and collaborate on one of the three community painting walls. Saturday, July 16, 1–5 p.m., Precita Park, 348 Precita Ave., S.F. Free. precitaeyes.org