ODC’s 50+ anniversary

The pandemic kind of screwed everything up timing-wise, so when it comes to anniversaries who's really counting? After a year’s delay, ODC/Dance is celebrating its 50th anniversary and just calling it “50+.” The organization's summer block party is filled with free dance and fitness classes, drumming circles, kids parades and dance performances that spill onto the street. Featured is one major work, “Path of Miracles” — a moving piece (literally) that takes place not only on Shotwell Street, but also travels across ODC’s two-building campus. Sunday, July 31, 12-4 p.m., Shotwell and 17th St., S.F. Free, RSVP requested. odc.dance

Up Your Alley street fair

If Folsom Street Fair is just a bit too tame for you, then Up Your Alley is probably right up your... This fetish street fair (also known as Dore Alley) typically draws about 10,000 leather daddies to SOMA for a full day of DJs, GoGo dancers, kink performances, STD testing and 40+ very adult exhibitors. Although leather reigns supreme, whatever you’re into, there’s probably a scene for you. Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 9th and Folsom, S.F. Free. folsomstreet.org

National Night Out block parties

Yes, it’s PR for the police, but we’ll take any community-building event that helps reduce tension between law enforcement and the public. Plus, there's free food. Every year since 1984, the first Tuesday in August is National Night Out, whereby SFPD’s 10 main police stations host an early evening celebration in a nearby park or playground (with Bayview and Southern District each getting two parties). Hang out with neighbors and have fun in the park. Enjoy a free BBQ with an officer manning the grill, while kids get to meet cops face to face and ogle their police cruisers and motorcycles. Tuesday, August 2, most events 5-7 p.m. 12 different block parties all over S.F., Free. sanfranciscopolice.org or @SFSAFE

Friday teen nights + free inflatable carnival

The younger end of the Gen Z spectrum gets the special treatment with a summer teen night in the park. To try to give kids a safe place to hang out on a Friday night, The City’s Parks Alliance is setting up an epic collection of LED arcade games, a mobile gaming truck, plus a DJ and a free food truck. And to keep kids from wanting to bounce out of there too early, there’s a full inflatable carnival — all free. Every week is a different set of inflatable fun from foam archery, inflatable axe throwing, and mini golf to a 75-foot long inflatable obstacle course. Fridays, August 5 & 12, 5-8:30 p.m., India Basin Shoreline Park, Hunters Point Blvd. and Hawes St., S.F. Free for teens. ibwaterfrontparks.com

Burning Man-bound trunk show

We’ve got less than a month before San Francisco empties out for Black Rock City, so it’s time to start planning your wardrobe. The Midway hosts its annual Burning Man trunk show with 40 local vendors selling everything from light-up headdresses and holographic jumpsuits, to leather harnesses, sequin get-ups and everything you’ll need to rock the Playa. Since it takes place at The Midway, you’ll get a soundtrack with back-to-back DJs spinning from various Burning Man camps, while you try on yet another faux fur coat and funky dust-proof goggles. Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., The Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F. Free. themidwaysf.com