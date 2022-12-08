See a San Francisco spin on a beloved fairytale story at the Presidio Theatre this weekend. "Panto," a style of musical theater from the UK, features outlandish costumes, political satire, drag, slapstick humor and encourages audience participation. This retelling of "Beauty" features talking animals, true love and fairy magic for the whole family.
"Sleeping Beauty: Panto in the Presidio." 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15. Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave. Tickets: $10-$20. presidiotheatre.org
'Snow day' sensory play
SparkSocial SF, a food truck and beer garden, hosts a holiday-themed event for kids and parents at the Mission Bay SparkSocial plaza. For the kids, there's snow, glow-in-the-dark "Northern Lights" tents, arts and crafts and holiday-themed sensory table stations. For the parents, there's alcohol, socializing and some much-needed respite.
12:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec 11. SparkSocial SF, 601 Mission Bay Blvd. Free. ooeygooeyevents.com
Dance party battle
"San Francisco's favorite Friday happy hour" hosts a weekly dance party through the decades. The earlier you arrive, the cheaper the drinks — starting at $1 from 5 to 6 p.m., if you can dance to '60s-era bops. As the decades fly hour by hour, prices go up by one dollar, until it tops out at $6 for premium cocktails and 2010s jams. Available drinks in the hour-by-hour pricing are well cocktails with rum, vodka, tequila, whiskey, gin and beers like PBR, Rolling Rock, Miller High Life and Bud Light.
The Palace of Fine Arts becomes even more otherworldly with "The Unreal Garden," an augmented reality journey with colorful lights, designs, magical flora, creatures and hidden paths. Follow the story of the garden, collect hidden crystals, unlock hidden passages and meet the three mysterious guardians of time and and tranquility.
5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. and through March 31. Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F. Tickets: $15. theunrealgarden.com
Culture Ball Gala
Join a cohort of S.F.'s young professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs of color for this black-tie holiday networking event. The Culture Ball Gala is a way for multicultural communities in the Bay Area to toast to the holiday spirit and the year's accomplishments. This year, the theme is "As We Are," a celebration of identity and becoming. Cocktail dress code is strictly enforced.
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec 17. W Hotel, 181 Third St., S.F. Check the Eventbrite page for more information. Tickets: $25. eventbrite.com
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.