S.F. Parks Alliance supervisor candidate forum

If you are struggling to figure out where Board of Supervisor candidates stand on the issues, then this event could be for you. Often these types of forums are held in libraries, but this one will take place at the gorgeous open-air Golden Gate Park Bandshell. Appropriately, the topic Monday is urban policy and public space; you’ll likely hear about the future of car-free JFK Drive and the Great Highway (both on the ballot this November) plus debates on slow streets, the future of parklets, new parks in The City and more. If you have more thoughts after the Q&A, there’s a meet-and-greet with the candidates  so you can ask your burning questions. Monday, Oct. 3, 6-8 p.m., Golden Gate Park Bandshell, JFK Dr. and Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., S.F. Free. sanfranciscoparksalliance.org

