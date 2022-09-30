If you are struggling to figure out where Board of Supervisor candidates stand on the issues, then this event could be for you. Often these types of forums are held in libraries, but this one will take place at the gorgeous open-air Golden Gate Park Bandshell. Appropriately, the topic Monday is urban policy and public space; you’ll likely hear about the future of car-free JFK Drive and the Great Highway (both on the ballot this November) plus debates on slow streets, the future of parklets, new parks in The City and more. If you have more thoughts after the Q&A, there’s a meet-and-greet with the candidates so you can ask your burning questions. Monday, Oct. 3, 6-8 p.m., Golden Gate Park Bandshell, JFK Dr. and Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., S.F. Free. sanfranciscoparksalliance.org
Halloween San Francisco Bike Party
Not to be confused with Critical Mass, which takes over downtown streets the last Friday of every month during the evening commute, the San Francisco Bike Party does things a bit differently, though with the same passion. This volunteer-led mass ride occurs the first Friday of the month and celebrates all things bike culture. Every outing, there’s a new theme, stops along the way to dance and socialize and a different flat-ish 8-9 mile route that gets announced on social media the day before the ride. This October, it’s Halloween-themed, so bring lights, dress up yourself and your bike and have a fun spooky evening ride with other bike lovers. Friday, Oct. 7, Meet at 7:30 p.m. Roll at 8 p.m. Secret route through North Beach and Embarcadero, S.F. Free. @sfbikeparty
Richmond District watercolors
If you want to see how a neighborhood evolves over time, you can always check out the street view history on Google Maps. But that’s the easy way. Local artist Robin Galante decided to do it the hard way and took brush and pencil to canvas to document the Richmond District where she lives. Starting in 2018, Galante began painting watercolors of the ever-changing streets, with scenes of historic movie theaters, colorful Victorians on slanted streets, corner stores, huge cathedrals and tiki dive bars (we’re talking to you Trad’r Sam!). And now, she’s put together more than 40 of her original paintings (with a few reproductions), capturing the Richmond both before and after the pandemic, at the Main Library’s History Center Exhibit Space. Oct. 8-Jan. 5, 2023, Skylight Gallery, 6th Floor, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F. Free. sfpl.org
Litquake 2022
San Francisco’s annual literary festival is back for its first full in-person event since 2019. Although some of the traditional Litquake venues have closed down, this year there’s still nearly 100 events taking place at dozens of venues throughout The City, including San Francisco Botanical Gardens, art galleries, BART stations, movie theaters, Yerba Buena Gardens, Grace Cathedral and many more. This isn’t just stuffy book talks. The 17-day schedule is filled with book launches, poetry battles (emceed by Daniel Handler), prosecco-fueled three-minute readings, garden parties and night markets. With topics like sci-fi, young adult, BIPOC and LGBTQ+, you can pick your literary poison from nearly 350 authors throughout the fest. Oct. 6-22, Nearly 100 events, multiple venues all over San Francisco and Bay Area. Many events are free. litquake.org
Fleet Week
Let the sound of roaring jet engines be your siren call to San Francisco’s northern waterfront for the annual Fleet Week air show and festival. Although there’s a full week of events running Oct. 3-11 — including 32 free Navy concerts, a K9 showcase, a parade of ships under the Golden Gate Bridge and ship tours at the piers — everyone’s here for the Blue Angels. Following Thursday afternoon’s noisy practice runs, the big air show buzzes by Friday, Saturday and Sunday with seemingly the entire city jockeying for prime spots on hills, rooftops and along the waterfront. The headliner Blue Angels typically start around 3 p.m., but there’s tons more beforehand, including the lumbering “Fat Albert” C-130 Hercules, a low-flying 777, Coast Guard helicopter demos and the daredevil Navy Leap Frogs parachute team. Plan for big crowds and big “whoooahs." Oct. 3-11 at various venues. Air Show, October 7-9, typically 12-4 p.m., northern waterfront, S.F. Free. fleetweeksf.org
