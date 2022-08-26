In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, Oakland took to the streets with many using art as activism. The result was thousands of murals on the walls of the city. So often this kind of art is quickly painted over, torn down or lost. This time, artists and activists documented as many of the murals as possible and memorialized them in the book “Painting in the Streets.” At this panel discussion, artists and community organizers discuss how the murals enable future generations to learn how this one responded to police brutality. Sunday, 1-3 p.m., Main Library, African American Center, 3rd Floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F., Free. sfpl.org
San Francisco Zine Fest
If you love zines but want to find a new friend to help tackle the row after row of vendors at next Sunday’s Zine Fest at the Metreon, there’s a pre-party. Mission: Comics & Art opens its doors for a kickoff event the night before the festival to meet exhibitors and attendees in a more casual setting. Enjoy free food and drinks and play free bingo games (with zine-related prizes) to help break the ice with other zine lovers at one of S.F.’s great local comic shops. Saturday, 6-9 p.m., Mission: Comics & Art, 2250 Mission St., S.F., Free. sfzinefest.org
Free Shakespeare in the park
The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival celebrates its 40th season of bringing the Bard to the masses every summer. This year’s tour of Bay Area parks included stops in Cupertino and Redwood City, and now finishes with five free outdoor performances in S.F.'s Jerry Garcia Amphitheater at McLaren Park. Kick back with a tight 90-minute production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” one of the Shakespeare’s most-performed plays, a romantic comedy rife with puns, hidden identities and tales of honor and deceit. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 3-11 (plus Labor Day Monday), 2 p.m., Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park, S.F., Free. sfshakes.org
50% off BART fares all September
Since the pandemic started, midweek ridership on BART has, frankly, been dismal. But things are looking up. On Tuesday, daily ridership crept past 156,000. While this number is only 38% of what BART projected for late August, it's the largest ridership since the Warriors parade in June and the second largest since March 2020. Trying to get more people to ride the rails, BART is offering 50% off Clipper Card fares for the entire month of September. BART says its promotion is to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022, which it also happened to promote in September of last year. Thursday through Sept. 30. bart.gov
Ukraine concert in Golden Gate Park
Ukraine is on a lot of people’s minds recently, but one San Francisco organization has held Ukraine in its heart for a long time. Since 1964, the Golden Gate Park Band has partnered with cultural organizations and churches from all over Northern California to host free Ukrainian music celebrations. Taking on special significance this year due to the war, Sunday's concert includes traditional Ukrainian dances and a two-hour musical tribute celebrating over 1,000 years of Ukrainian culture. Joining the event are many guest performers and singers, including Svetlana Nikitenko, a soprano who has hit impossibly high notes with both the National Opera of Ukraine and the San Francisco Opera. Sunday, 1-3 p.m., Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. goldengateparkband.org
Visit Funcheap.com for a hand-picked list of more fun, free and cheap things to do in San Francisco.