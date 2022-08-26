Our Movement Oakland mural

"Our Movement," a mural by Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith located on the side of Tribune tower at 401 13th St. in downtown Oakland.

'Painting the Streets': Oakland art activism

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, Oakland took to the streets with many using art as activism. The result was thousands of murals on the walls of the city. So often this kind of art is quickly painted over, torn down or lost. This time, artists and activists documented as many of the murals as possible and memorialized them in the book “Painting in the Streets.” At this panel discussion, artists and community organizers discuss how the murals enable future generations to learn how this one responded to police brutality. Sunday, 1-3 p.m., Main Library, African American Center, 3rd Floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F., Free. sfpl.org

