This is going to be a ton of fun. Actually, it’s going to be seven tons of fun. The San Francisco Center for the Book celebrates book artistry and the history of printing at its annual festival on Rhode Island Street. It's your chance to take part in hands-on printmaking activities and learn how classic books were made. It's also an opportunity to watch a “retired” 7-ton 1924 Buffalo Springfield steamroller transported on a flatbed down from Willits (a nearly 150 mile trek) to tackle a new career in S.F. and apply its weight to delicately roll over giant 3’x3’ linoleum plates. There’s always that audible gasp from the crowd after the first print is unveiled. Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., San Francisco Center for the Book, 375 Rhode Island St., S.F., Free to watch. sfcb.org
inaugural 'Day on the Farm' Old School Punk Rock Festival
At most punk shows, you’re going to hear your fair share of shrill screams and shrieks. But at this concert, that’s what you’ll hear from the chickens. The New Farm, one of the more uusual plant-filled (and goat-filled) outdoor concert venues in San Francisco, hosts its first old school punk rock concert with six live bands playing tributes from the 1977-82 era (Sex Pistols, Ramones, The Mutants, etc.) along with '80s San Francisco band The Nubs and Jean Caffeine, the drummer of S.F.’s first all-woman punk rock band, The Urge. To be clear, this show takes place on an actual farm, so watch out where you go, since there’ll be about 25 roosters and chickens in the area. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2-7 p.m., The New Farm, 10 Cargo Way, S.F., Free. funcheap.com
Ctrl Alt Del: Tashlique 2022
Tashlich is a 600-year-old ritual for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, to help rid yourself of last year’s bad vibes and start fresh for the new year. Hence, the name of this annual San Francisco version of the event “Ctrl Alt Del” to “reboot” your system. Regardless of your faith, if you’re looking forward to an invigorating way to say goodbye to the past year, gather at Crissy Field for a short ritual, toss birdseed in the ocean and join players from the Jazz Mafia, the Irish Pipers Band, the Church of John Coltrane (along with a shofar or two) for a walk along the beach to blow in the new year. Monday, Sept. 26, 5-7 p.m., Crissy Field East Beach, 1199 E. Beach, S.F. Free but RSVP required. Rebooting.com
Sii Agua Sí: Outdoor Latinx & Indigenous Dance Festival
For thousands of years before San Francisco was colonized by Spanish missionaries, the area was teeming with waterways. After a prayer walk honoring the 5,700 Yelamu buried in the Mission Dolores cemetery during the early days of colonization, Bay Area indigenous leaders, artists and Mission High School representatives will “decolonize” a block of 18th Street for a daylong festival where Mission Creek used to run. Instead of the usual cars and buses, the street symbolically becomes a river for one day for water blessings, interactive murals, dances, water video projections and babbling brook sound installations, along with kids taking part in a fun salmon run parade along the path of one of The City's lost waterways. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2-9:30 p.m., 18th Street btwn Church and Dolores, S.F., Free. flaccdanza.org
26th S.F. Middle Eastern Food Festival
Most food festivals seem to have the same batch of vendors working the circuit as every other food festival. So if you’re looking for something made completely in-house, then head for the gold-domed Nicholas church to fill up authentic Middle Eastern cuisine. Many of the people cooking dishes in the church’s kitchen for this festival are from Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt and Greece and run their own Mediterranean restaurants and stores. Taste your way around the region, from the outdoor kebab and shawarma grill, and taste authentic hummus, stuffed grape leaves, tabouli and lamb masaf, among countless dishes. And don’t miss the Kanafeh, a traditional dessert that’s eaten right out of the oven, so you can see the gravity-defying stretchy cheese pull that would make any pizza jealous. Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 1-2, 12-9 p.m. (Ends 7 p.m. on Sunday), St. Nicholas Church, 5200 Diamond Heights Blvd., S.F., Free parking, Free admission, food for purchase. Eventbrite.com
