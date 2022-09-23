Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival 2022
This is going to be a ton of fun. Actually, it’s going to be seven tons of fun. The San Francisco Center for the Book celebrates book artistry and the history of printing at its annual festival on Rhode Island Street. It's your chance to take part in hands-on printmaking activities and learn how classic books were made. It's also an opportunity to watch a “retired” 7-ton 1924 Buffalo Springfield steamroller transported on a flatbed down from Willits (a nearly 150 mile trek) to tackle a new career in S.F. and apply its weight to delicately roll over giant 3’x3’ linoleum plates. There’s always that audible gasp from the crowd after the first print is unveiled. Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., San Francisco Center for the Book, 375 Rhode Island St., S.F., Free to watch. sfcb.org

