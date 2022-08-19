Mandalore Cleanup

Clean up a part of the galaxy with the Wolves of Mandalore and other Star Wars fans in costumes.

Cleanup in a galaxy far, far away

If you’d like to help clean up the galaxy alongside Jedi, rebel pilots, smugglers (maybe even Boba Fett?), then join two costumed fan groups, Endor Base and the Wolves of Mandalore, for a two-hour neighborhood cleanup party. Instead of ridding Tatooine of scum and villainy, you’ll join the heroes of the Star Wars universe help rid the streets of the Mission of trash. Afterward, take photos with the entire crew. And since there’s snacks and treats at the end, you might finally see a Mandalorian or two remove their helmet. Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-noon, 2505 Mariposa St., S.F., Free with RSVP. refuserefusesf.org

