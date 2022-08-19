If you’d like to help clean up the galaxy alongside Jedi, rebel pilots, smugglers (maybe even Boba Fett?), then join two costumed fan groups, Endor Base and the Wolves of Mandalore, for a two-hour neighborhood cleanup party. Instead of ridding Tatooine of scum and villainy, you’ll join the heroes of the Star Wars universe help rid the streets of the Mission of trash. Afterward, take photos with the entire crew. And since there’s snacks and treats at the end, you might finally see a Mandalorian or two remove their helmet. Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-noon, 2505 Mariposa St., S.F., Free with RSVP. refuserefusesf.org
Festa Coloniale Italiana
At what’s touted as "San Francisco’s only Italian street festival” (we’re guessing June’s North Beach Festival doesn’t count), celebrate Italian-American culture with a day of music, fun, Italian food and wine overlooking Washington Square Park. The San Francisco Italian Athletic Club, founded in 1917, takes over the block in front of its building with free performances from Club Fugazi’s “Dear San Francisco,'' Italian marionette shows for kids, the "singing policeman" (who performed at Yankee Stadium after 9/11) and dazzling dough acrobatics from 13-time world champion pizza tosser Tony Gemignani. Saturday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Stockton between Union and Filbert, North Beach, S.F., Free. sfiacfoundation.com
826 Valencia 20th anniversary
In 2002, author Dave Eggers and educator Nínive Calegari teamed up to help connect tutors with local students age 6-18 who wanted help with their creative writing. But the space they found for their writers lab was zoned for retail. So Eggers and Calegari decided to open a “store.” Not any store, but San Francisco's first pirate supply shop AKA writing lab. Twenty years later, the nonprofit boasts more than 700 volunteers tutoring 5,000+ students. At the anniversary block party, enjoy vintage carnival games, live music, a draw-a-thon, a pencil-shaped soap box derby car and student authors on stage reading their work and signing books like the writing superstars they are. Saturday, Aug. 27, noon-4 p.m., Valencia Street between 19th and 20th, S.F., Free. 826valencia.org
Chinatown Autumn Moon Festival
It’s going to be a big weekend in Chinatown. Portsmouth Square turns into the Chinatown Music Festival (on Saturday), Joice Street becomes a pop-up Chinese Historical Society art fair (also on Saturday) and the 32nd Autumn Moon Festival takes over six blocks of Grant Avenue for the annual two-day street fair filled with mooncakes, martial arts, parade and lion dance. Among countless things to do, see, hear and eat are: wearing your best yellow tracksuit for the Bruce Lee look-alike contest; adding incense to the fire dragon to help ward off evil omens; and watching the White Crane Dragon Parade close out the festival on Sunday. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Grant Avenue between California and Broadway, S.F., Free. moonfestival.org
Due South in McLaren Park
Near the southern border of The City, this often overlooked park boasts 313 acres of rolling meadows and native plants, over 7 miles of trails and one Greek-style outdoor concert venue nestled among the trees. After a $1.5 million facelift, the 2,500-capacity amphitheater reopened a year ago and hosts Due South for the first time since 2019. Trying to keep things as local as possible, this Saturday it’s the shoegazing metal band Deafheaven, which got its start in San Francisco. In September, veteran indie-folk star Thao (who has lived in S.F. since 2009) headlines, with the final October concert featuring Grammy-winning Latin hip-hop and rock gods Ozomatli up from L.A. Saturdays, Aug. 27, Sept. 17, Oct. 8, 3-7 p.m., Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park, S.F., Free. sanfranciscoparksalliance.org
