Aloha by the Bay
The 48th Annual Nihonmachi Street Fair isn’t coming to Japantown for another two weeks (Aug. 6-7). But if you want to get a Hawaiian cultural sampler in advance, head to the Aloha by the Bay pre-festival pop-up this Saturday. Hear award-winning music stars Ho'okena and Nathan Aweau, both traveling from the islands for the event, plus the soaring falsetto of Steven Espaniola, who are among the eight back-to-back performances. It’s a full day of traditional Hawaiian music, filled with ukuleles, hula performances and dreamy island vibes. Saturday 12-6 p.m., Japantown Peace Plaza., S.F., Free. nihonmachistreetfair.org
Obon & Bon Odori traditional Japanese dance performance
Come dance in the streets and take part in a Japanese folk ceremony that’s been performed for nearly 600 years. Learn the steps to the traditional song "Tanko Bushi" and dance along with the Buddhist Church of San Francisco, which for over 90 years has been celebrating Bon Odori, a style of dancing performed during the summer Obon festival. Or just watch the ceremony as taiko drummers keep the beat and dancers wearing colorful kimonos and hapi coats showing how they keep this family and ancestral tradition alive. Sunday 1-3:30 p.m., Octavia and Austin St., Japantown, S.F., Free. buddhistchurchofsanfrancisco.org
S.F.'s Mouse House psychedelic poster art show
There’s not much left of the true 60s in the Haight-Ashbury. But this week, if you duck into an historic building on the famed corner, you’ll find a pop-up “Mouse House” art show dedicated to local counterculture artist Stanley Mouse. The psychedelic 1960s and 70s rock concert posters he designed are legendary along with his famous album covers for Grateful Dead and Journey. Mouse's work has exhibited in museums around the world, from SFMOMA to the Louvre, and now is on display on the corner that started it all. Wednesdays to Sundays through June 28 12-6 p.m., 1506 Haight St. near Ashbury, S.F., Free. sfheritage.org
2022 National Buffalo Soldiers Day Tour
Few know the history of how close California came to being a slave state and possibly leaving the Union in the lead up to the Civil War. On this free guided walking tour, you’ll learn why Abraham Lincoln credited Thomas Starr King, a reverend from a church in Union Square, with helping keep California from leaving the U.S. You’ll also learn the history of the African American Buffalo Soldiers who were stationed in San Francisco with many being buried in the Presidio in honor of their service. Thursday 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Union Square., S.F., Free with RSVP. eventbrite.com
Orchids in the Park 2022
Sure, you could buy an orchid from Trader Joe’s or Costco, but those tend to be mass-produced clones from just a few large companies. If you want to peruse countless natural and hybrid varieties that never appear in a grocery store, Orchids in the Park is for you. On display will be big showy flowering Laelias from Mexico and Brazil, tiny cloud forest orchids, otherwordly Draculas and many varieties adapted to grow well in our foggy climate. And if you have trouble with your own blooms, there’s a Q&A with plant experts and an "orchid doctor" on site to help you tame the stubbornest of buds. Saturday & Sunday, July 30-31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., County Fair Building, 1119 9th Ave., Golden Gate Park, S.F., $8. orchidsanfrancisco.org