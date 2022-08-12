Pistahan Festival

After the last remnants of San Francisco’s Manilatown disappeared in the 1970s due to gentrification, and construction of the Moscone Center and Yerba Buena Gardens displaced more than 4,000 Filipino families, the seeds of the Pistahan Festival were planted. The first outdoor event in the newly opened gardens was a vibrant cultural celebration (originally called the Filipino American Arts Expo) that remains strong nearly 30 years later. On Sunday, the final day of this year’s festival, enjoy seven pavilions of Filipino art, dance and history exhibitions plus live music and a pop-up food court, all taking place in a cultural district now known as SOMA Pilipinas. Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Yerba Buena Gardens, S.F., Free. pistahan.net

Sixth annual Environmental Justice Summit

With a goal of “adding color to the green movement,” Hip Hop for Change hosts its annual all-day outdoor festival to emphasize how people of color support environmental issues. Arrive early (1-3 p.m.) for panel discussions and workshops on how to bring diversity to environmentalism and how to help BIPOC communities that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Then stay for four hours of DJs, live music and food trucks, so you can have a side order of fun with your main dish of positive change. Saturday, August 20, 12-7 p.m., Main Parade Lawn, The Presidio, S.F., Free with RSVP. @hiphop4change

San Francisco Chinatown Dumpling Festival

You’re definitely going to want to skip breakfast and come hungry on Saturday. This is one of your rare chances to taste your way around Chinatown all at one event (and for one price). For $15 you’ll get one of just 200 “passports” to enjoy bites and sips from 15 different popular restaurants and shops in Chinatown. Going way beyond just traditional shrimp and vegetarian dumplings, this is more like a Hong Kong-style afternoon tea menu. So if you have any room left, you’ll also get to fill up on tea leaf eggs, mochi, wontons, boba milk tea, French toast and chicken wings. Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 827 Stockton St., Chinatown, S.F., $15. sf.funcheap.com

2022 annual Dahlia Show

In 1926, the Board of Supervisors voted the dahlia as the official flower of San Francisco. With our cool summers and moist foggy air, dahlias thrive here with peak bloom coming every August. Barring wars (and pandemics) the Dahlia Society of California has hosted its annual flower show since 1917. See more than 1,000 dahlias in a sea of colors, shapes and sizes compete for awards like largest (and smallest) flower and “nature’s oddity” (for the most weird and wonderful bloom). The show features breeds from around the world, but all lovingly grown in the Bay Area. Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday ends at 4.p.m.), County Fair Building, 9th Ave. and Lincoln, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. sfdahlias.org

King of the Streets lowrider car show

Usually with lowriders, the key is to get as low as you can go. But on Saturday, we’ll get to see how high. At this annual car show, explore the evolution of lowrider styles as 500 classic cars from the 1930s to the 1980s are shined up and grouped by decade. At noon, watch lowrider owners stand with remote controls next to their cars like proud papas (and mamas) with some hydraulic “radical hoppers” bouncing so high that Klay Thompson could walk underneath. After the show, most of the lowriders hit the road to strut their stuff for a Saturday night cruise up and down Mission Street. Car Show & Hopping Contest: Saturday, August 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Pier 30-32, S.F., $20. Lowrider Cruise: 5-9 p.m. down Mission Street, S.F., Free. @sanfranciscolowridercouncil