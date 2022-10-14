Let’s be honest. Most voter registration drives — where someone is blocking the sidewalk with a clipboard — are kind of annoying. This one is different: It has iconic views of the Painted Ladies and is four-leg friendly. The Bay Woof and the Alamo Square Neighborhood Association join forces to create a fun gathering of dog lovers in the lead up to the midterms. Not only can you register to vote at the event (deadline is Oct. 25), but you can meet representatives from local nonprofits, enter your dog in the costume contest and check out canines ready and wagging for adoption. Or just come to be entertained with live music, a Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence MC and sparkling drag queen Juanita More and her “pack.” Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Alamo Square Park, S.F. Free. baywoof.org
Lit Crawl
The self-proclaimed “world’s largest literary pub crawl” is the grand cap of the annual Litquake festival. On Saturday night, you can walk up and down Valencia Street (with a little bit of Mission and 24th St. thrown in) for 31 author events. Normally, every phase of the Crawl is in a different part of the Mission that keeps you walking, but this year there are just 11 venues pulling all the weight, with most doing double (or even triple) duty with back-to-back-to-back book events. So if you’re not in the mood to “crawl” this year, it actually makes it a bit easier to find a bar, coffee shop or bookstore you love, stake out a spot and have poets and writers come crawling to you. Saturday, Oct. 22, 5-9 p.m. Mission District from Market to 24th, S.F. Free. litquake.org
All Out S.F.
After appropriately asking us to stay at home and socially distance, now San Francisco is trying to get us back out there and breathe more life into the city again. All Out S.F. is a new weeklong festival with eight themed days of fun to engage with our community. This Sunday (Oct. 16) it’s “Phoenix Day” with 20+ different neighborhood block parties. Monday it’s “Outdoors Day,” where you can walk the crosstown trail finishing in Lands End with a community picnic. For the rest of the week ,there’s coffee “office hours” with city supervisors, free concerts in Golden Gate Park, a Saturday “beautification” day to pick up trash, small business “flash mobs” to spend money locally, ice cream socials and much more. Oct. 16-23, different events every day. Locations vary all over S.F. Most (but not all) events are free. alloutsf.com
San Francisco Trolley Dances
The San Francisco Trolley Dances is a free annual dance festival where you hop on one of The City’s trolleys or street cars and get entertainment by site-specific dance performances at stops along the way. This year's festival was planned to time with the opening of The City’s new Metro T Central Subway extension in Chinatown. But delay after delay pushed the subway opening to Nov. 19. Now, the Trolley Dances forge ahead with their 19th festival; everything is pretty much the same with mini ballet showcases, dance performances on the soon-to-be-demolished Portsmouth Square bridge and the Flying Angels Chinese Dance Company. However, instead of trollies, you’ll travel by bus on either the 30 or 45 from SoMa to Chinatown for a one-year edition of the San Francisco "Bus" Dances. Oct. 22-23, 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m., SoMa & Chinatown, S.F. Free, RSVPs required, but Muni fare required. epiphanydance.org
San FranDISCO pop-up roller rink
First they took over an underused area of Golden Gate Park, then they took over Burning Man and an abandoned church in S.F. and just a few months ago the Ferry Plaza. The Church of 8 Wheels keeps bringing us pop-up roller rinks thinking that everyone wants to party like it’s 1979. And they’re right. Now, the 8 Wheels is at it again, having just built a large canopy for a fully covered, custom-designed outdoor roller rink in Civic Center Plaza. Although they’ll have laser lights, LED “moonflowers” and thumping surround-sound speakers, this baby is totally off the grid — using solar power by day and battery banks at night. All tickets include complimentary skate rentals with light-up LED wheels. The pop-up last through the end of 2022, with a possible extension and roller derby as well. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, Oct. 15-Dec. 31, 12-8 p.m. Fulton Plaza, 150 Larkin St, S.F. $15 adults, $5 kids. funcheap.com
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.
Visit Funcheap.com for a hand-picked list of more fun, free and cheap things to do in San Francisco.