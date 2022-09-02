Midautumn in Korea is when people visit their ancestral hometowns to celebrate and share the bounties of a good harvest. So many people travel over this holiday, it often creates Seoul’s biggest annual traffic jams. Hopefully, getting to the Presidio will be a bit easier for S.F.’s fourth annual Chuseok, the largest harvest festival of its kind in the Bay Area. View the rituals of a traditional Korean wedding ceremony, take part in the super popular Korean version of the foxtrot, watch K-pop dancers tackle the steps to BTS and Blackpink or get hyped for Korean-American rappers Year of the Ox. Or, like everyone else, go for the food and make it an afternoon of Korean barbecue, noodles and makgeolli (Korean rice wine). Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Parade Lawn, The Presidio, S.F., Free. koreancentersf.org
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series
San Francisco “summers” are very short — with peak warmish weather typically coming in September and early October before things drop off quickly. Here’s both a musical and weather-related opportunity to stop eating at your desk and park yourself at tables underneath the trees in front of City Hall. For just shy of two months, The City is throwing free lunchtime concerts in the plaza every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Save money and bring your lunch from home. Or, if you’re feeling flush, buy lunch from food trucks next to the plaza or from a nearby restaurant or cafe that probably needs your business. Tuesdays to Thursdays, Sept. 6-Oct. 27, 12-1 p.m., Civic Center Plaza., S.F., Free.sfciviccenter.org
Vintage arcade games at BART’s Powell Street Station
Back in 1976, BART tried to make a little extra money off the growing arcade game craze by placing a six-sided Atari console on the platform at Powell Street, so bored passengers waiting for trains could drop a quarter (worth about $1.30 in today’s dollars) to play primitive games with boxy graphics, like Pong and Space Race. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, BART pays tribute to this event by setting up four slightly more modern (but still vintage) arcade games from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s (Pac-Man, Asteroids, Space Invaders and Galaga) for seven days of free play on the concourse level. It’s great when inflation works backwards. Sept. 3-9, 9.a.m-5 p.m., Powell Street BART Station, Concourse Level, S.F., Free.bart.gov
U.S. Open Watch Party & Community Tennis Day
Get moving or get sitting. You’ll have your choice of either on Saturday as the Tennis Coalition of San Francisco hosts its annual U.S. Open Watch Party. Grab a chair to watch the Women’s Finals match live from New York on a mega outdoor screen with other tennis fans, or hit the courts for lots of fun (and free) tennis activities. Little kids and parents can try swatting balls for the first time on mini-courts set up on JFK Drive (or get caricature drawings and play with bubbles if they get bored). Or you can participate in fun drills, try the fast serve booth or watch tennis players much better than you play high-level exhibition matches live on the sunken court. Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Goldman Tennis Center, 50 Bowling Green Dr., Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free with RSVP.tenniscoalitionsf.org
S.F. Fire Department 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
The Bay Area was deeply affected by the terrorist attacks of 9/11, which took place 21 years ago. Not only was United 93 bound for San Francisco, but many of those who died were from the Bay Area. Likewise, a strong connection to the tragedy is shared by the San Francisco Fire Department. Each year on Sept. 11, every fire station in The City holds a solemn remembrance ceremony with fire trucks flanking the driveways, all personnel standing at attention and flags lowered to half staff. At 6:59 a.m, the exact time the South Tower collapsed, three sets of bells ring, signifying the “last alarm” for the fallen, followed by the reading of the names of the 351 firefighters and emergency responders who lost their lives that day. Sunday, Sept. 11, 6:45-7:15 a.m. Each of San Francisco’s 45 fire stations. Public invited to observe quietly.@sffdpio
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.
VisitFuncheap.comfor a hand-picked list of more fun, free and cheap things to do in San Francisco.