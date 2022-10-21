A commercial shipyard dating back to 1870, the U.S. Navy purchased this prime deepwater shipbuilding dock the year before the attack on Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. into World War II. After the Navy finally left in 1974, creative types took over. The abandoned buildings and warehouses of this historic waterfront area is now home to nearly 300 working artists, the country’s largest artist community. Just a few times a year, the art studios open to the public to be able to meet the artists on their own turf and in the shadow of the massive Naval cranes and equipment, which still tower over the site. Oct. 22-23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Hunters Point Shipyard, 451 Galvez Ave, S.F., Free. shipyardartists.com
MindTravel silent walking on Lands End Trail
Grab a pair of silent disco-style headphones and float away on a relaxing and meditative group hike along S.F.’s wild and often windy Lands End Trail. Center yourself as you stroll along The City's northwestern corner guided by Murray Hidary, MindTravel’s creator and the composer of your contemplative piano music soundtrack for the morning. Take in the mesmerizing views of the rocky cliffs and the Golden Gate and the cypress and eucalyptus groves. The idea is to start the day right, full of intention and calm focus. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Lands End Trail, 600 Point Lobos Ave, S.F., Free with RSVP. mindtravel.com
Halloween Haunt on JFK Drive
Usually San Francisco hosts a big “Scare Grove” Halloween event in Stern Grove. But with parts of the park still recovering from last year’s water main break, this year “Ghoulden” Gate Park gets all the ghosts at sites along its car-free JFK Drive. The event offers arts and crafts, circus acts, a tiny tot exploration area and a library bookmobile. But the main draws are likely to be the two haunted houses. One, for wee-ones under 10-years-old, is Encanto-themed (complete with doors for kids to knock on) and has a 6-8 foot tall hay maze. Older kids will explore “Scares of the City,” winding through the tunnel in front of the Conservatory of Flowers to discover strange phenomena from S.F.’s past. Except for the food trucks, everything is free. Friday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m.-9 p.m., JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. sfrecpark.org
Polk Street Spooktacular
At what age are you supposed to stop trick-or-treating? 10? 13? 30? Thanks to this event, it's time to revise upper age limit way higher. Yes, there’s lots for kids to do at this Halloween festival, which includes kids rock bands, costume contests, treat bags and not one, but two, bouncy houses. This is also where you pick up a map for trick-or-treating merchants along Polk Street. The kids get the usual candy, but it’s the adults who really score. Dozens of shops from Union to Geary (that’s 14 blocks on Polk) offer up treats for the 21+ crowd, like wine tastes, cheese bites and tiny beers. Getting old isn’t so bad after all. Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Start at Helen Wills Park, 1401 Broadway St., Trick-or-treat on Polk from Union to Geary, S.F., Free. @discover_polk
Whoop Dee Doo Halloween performances
Brooklyn-based artist collective Whoop Dee Doo heads to San Francisco for two days of eccentric all-ages Halloween-themed performances. Expect a sort of DIY live TV variety show, where you’ll be in the audience and likely part of the action. And rather than just repeat the same performance in each city, Whoop Dee Doo partners with local youth groups to create unique show themes, sets and costumes. They also invite local artists to collaborate, in our case the San Francisco All Star Big Band, Oakland’s TURFinc street dance crew and a Bay Area Bolivian dance troupe. Oct. 29-30, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fort Mason Center, Cowell Theater, S.F. Free with RSVP. fortmason.org
