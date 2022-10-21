Hunters Point Shipyard Open Studios

A commercial shipyard dating back to 1870, the U.S. Navy purchased this prime deepwater shipbuilding dock the year before the attack on Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. into World War II. After the Navy finally left in 1974, creative types took over. The abandoned buildings and warehouses of this historic waterfront area is now home to nearly 300 working artists, the country’s largest artist community. Just a few times a year, the art studios open to the public to be able to meet the artists on their own turf and in the shadow of the massive Naval cranes and equipment, which still tower over the site. Oct. 22-23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Hunters Point Shipyard, 451 Galvez Ave, S.F., Free. shipyardartists.com

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Visit Funcheap.com for a hand-picked list of more fun, free and cheap things to do in San Francisco.