San Francisco Opera in the Park 2018

San Francisco Opera in the Park on Sept. 9, 2018 in Golden Gate Park.

Opera in the Park

If you think opera is too snooty (or too expensive), then pack a picnic and head to Golden Gate Park as the San Francisco Opera kicks off its 100th season. As it has done (almost) every year since 1971, S.F. Opera invites the city to a free al fresco performance that regularly attracts more than 10,000 music lovers. Find the huge pop-up stage, plop down your blanket and kick back on a patch of grass to hear a multitude of opera stars who, backed by a full orchestra, perform some of opera’s greatest hits, highlights of the upcoming season and a few pop songs thrown in. Sunday, Sept. 11, 1:30 p.m., Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. sfopera.com

SFMOMA Mini mural festival
Apparatus of Repair

Jhia Jackson performs as part of Apparatus of Repair.
La Rose des Vents

La Rose des Vents by Jean-Michel Othoniel.
Flower Piano 2021

