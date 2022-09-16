Tucked away on an intimate street between Market and Mission is one of the more unusual architectural landmarks in SoMa. Head down Stevenson between Sixth and Seventh and above, you’ll see an oddly angled “Skybridge,” which once connected the misaligned floors of the long-closed Weinstein Department Store that used to straddle both sides of the street. After years of neglect, the street underneath the bridge is now undergoing an artistic renaissance. It's lit nightly with dozens of 3-foot-tall Filipino-inspired nickel lanterns. And to further bring life to the block, every Thursday this fall showcases DJs, break-dancing battles and outdoor dining to help celebrate a vibrant new hub for arts and street culture. Every Thursday through Oct. 13 , 6-10 p.m., 500 block of Stevenson, between Sixth and Seventh streets, S.F., Free. skybridgeonstevenson.org
Salesforce Park RAWdance series
Three different art forms collide on the rooftop at Salesforce Park this fall at a storytelling event that mixes spoken word, live music and dance in a series of one-day-only artist collaborations. Each month, contemporary dance company RAWdance pairs up with different musicians, DJs and writers. The result is a collaborative jam session with three poets, three dancers and a DJ. And because art should be ever-changing, RAWdance not only changes its collaborators in this series but also creates brand-new choreography, to make unique site-specific performances. Every third Sunday, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, 12-2 p.m., Salesforce Park, 425 Mission St., S.F., Free. rawdance.org
Reinventing JFK Drive
After much controversy and debate, JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park was recently declared “car-free.” The next task is to try to turn the roadway into a vibrant “golden mile.” Starting this week, and building up slowly over the next few months, plans are to create 12 large-scale street murals and add tons of chairs and new social gathering areas, two new inviting “promenade” entrances, pop-up music venues, outdoor pianos, ping pong tables, climbing walls, an up-close art installation of the iconic Doggie Diner heads and possibly even a small beer and wine garden. It’s all a grand experiment to see what people like and what people will use in this grand new open space. Ongoing starting week of Sept. 19, JFK Drive between Kezar and Transverse drives, S.F., Free. sfrecpark.org
PROXY Fall Outdoor Film Festival
Find out why Hayes was recently named one of the world’s “coolest streets” by Time Out, reaching #10 on the list, the highest ranking of any city in the U.S. Part of what makes this street so vibrant is PROXY, the temporary two-block park that took over several vacant lots with shipping containers, coffee shops, food trucks, a beer garden and a pop-up "walk-in” movie theater. Every spring and fall, PROXY hosts a free outdoor movie series. But don’t expect Hollywood blockbusters. The films trend very indie and this year all five movies feature characters overcoming personal hardships and coming into their own power. Fridays, Sept. 23 to Oct. 21, “doors” at 6 p.m., films at dusk. 432 Octavia St., S.F., Free. proxysf.net
Sharktoberfest Outdoor Movie Night
Every fall, hundreds of great white sharks migrate back to the Northern California coast, looking for an easy meal of seals and sea lions. Soon it will be “Sharktober.” To commemorate the annual return, join shark experts and conservationists at the outdoor campus of the Greater Farallones Visitor Center to learn about the latest shark research; visit art and science shark stations; and watch an outdoor film festival all about sharks. Sorry, there’s no “Jaws” or “Sharknado” here. Instead, it’s mostly educational films like the “Great White Lego Movie,” an adorable 3-minute Lego stop-motion film made by Petaluma middle schooler Lakan Duskin. Saturday, Sept. 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 991 Marine Drive, The Presidio, S.F., Free. farallones.noaa.gov
