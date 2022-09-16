Skybridge on Stevenson

Stevenson Street between Sixth and Seventh streets comes alive on Thursday nights this fall.

Skybridge on Stevenson

Tucked away on an intimate street between Market and Mission is one of the more unusual architectural landmarks in SoMa. Head down Stevenson between Sixth and Seventh and above, you’ll see an oddly angled “Skybridge,” which once connected the misaligned floors of the long-closed Weinstein Department Store that used to straddle both sides of the street. After years of neglect, the street underneath the bridge is now undergoing an artistic renaissance. It's lit nightly with dozens of 3-foot-tall Filipino-inspired nickel lanterns. And to further bring life to the block, every Thursday this fall showcases DJs, break-dancing battles and outdoor dining to help celebrate a vibrant new hub for arts and street culture. Every Thursday through Oct. 13 , 6-10 p.m., 500 block of Stevenson, between Sixth and Seventh streets, S.F., Free. skybridgeonstevenson.org

