The Great Hauntway

There’s a lot of controversy over whether the Great Highway, straddling the sands of Ocean Beach, should remain car-free. So if The City is going to close off the street for even one day, it should be for something undisputibly fun. On Sunday, the Great Highway becomes the Great Hauntway, transforming into a giant community trick or treat trail with tons of candy, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and big BIG bubbles for the kids. To create greater access, this year there’s new blue curb parking spots and ADA-accessible ramps at six different cross streets. Just don’t forget to RSVP so that the hosts know how much candy to bring. Sunday, Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m., Great Highway Park, between Judah and Taraval, S.F. Free, RSVP requested. greathauntway.com

