There’s a lot of controversy over whether the Great Highway, straddling the sands of Ocean Beach, should remain car-free. So if The City is going to close off the street for even one day, it should be for something undisputibly fun. On Sunday, the Great Highway becomes the Great Hauntway, transforming into a giant community trick or treat trail with tons of candy, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and big BIG bubbles for the kids. To create greater access, this year there’s new blue curb parking spots and ADA-accessible ramps at six different cross streets. Just don’t forget to RSVP so that the hosts know how much candy to bring. Sunday, Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m., Great Highway Park, between Judah and Taraval, S.F. Free, RSVP requested. greathauntway.com
DanceOWeen 2022
Now that the 100,000+ Halloween street party in the Castro is gone —shut down after crowds got too big and violence became the norm — revelers in The City have to find other ways to take it to the streets. That’s where DanceOWeen comes in. This annual roving dance party takes off from 16th and Mission around 7:30 p.m. Monday and where it goes nobody knows. There are no real leaders or organization. But there will be loudspeakers. There will be Mariah Carey music. There will be giant costumes. Sometimes there’s pizza and beach balls. Just be open for a wild night if you join this giant outdoor blob of Halloween revelry. Monday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m., start at 16th St BART Plaza, S.F., Free. funcheap.com
Dia de Los Muertos Procession + Festival of Altars
Bring marigolds, candles and mementos of the loved ones you’ve lost to the Marigold Project’s 30th annual Festival of Altars at Potrero del Sol Park (aka, La Raza Park) in the Mission. View all of the colorful community altars or join in solemnly for the ritual circle ceremony that begins at 5 p.m to honor your ancestors. Afterward, walk a few blocks to 22nd and Bryant for the start of El Colectivo del Rescate Cultural’s 41st annual procession, which heads through the streets of the Mission with dancers setting the pace. This first full in-person procession since 2019 returns to an old route, looping back to Bryant Street (instead of ending at 24th and Mission), so you can stroll through the Mission to grab a bite to eat and support neighborhood businesses. Procession: Wednesday, Nov. 2, gather at 6 p.m., Start at 22nd and Bryant, S.F. Free. Festival of Altars: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2-11 p.m., Potrero Del Sol Park, 25th St. & San Bruno Ave., S.F. Free. dayofthedeadsf.org
San Francisco International Tea Festival
If unlimited tea cups of tea (for a $25 fee) appeals, head over to the Ferry Building next weekend, where nearly 30 tea makers pour 100 different types of tea from all over the world. Sip on organic teas from Nepal, try Kenyan teas from a women-owned company, or green teas from Japan or herbal hemp teas from Carlsbad or mushroom tea from Sonoma County. A ticket includes an adorable porcelain tea cup, plus admission to lectures to learn the stories behind the teas. November 5-6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ferry Building Marketplace, 1 Ferry Bldg., S.F. $25. sfitf.com
Castro Family Halloween Block Party & Trick or Treat Crawl
After years without an official Halloween event in the Castro, the neighborhood hosts its first annual Family Halloween Block Party, turning a block of Noe Street into a fun, spooky and sparkly festival that some people who live elsewhere in the country will surely hate. In addition to trick or treating and fun Halloween activities, kids can listen in on Drag Queen story time and also pose for free photos with the “Castro Wicked Witch” and her ghoulish friends. It’s all emceed by members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. There’s also a costume competition — one for kids, one for pets and one for adults — and a $500 cash grand prize for the adult contest that caps the fest at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Noe Street, between Market and Beaver, S.F. Free. castromerchants.com
