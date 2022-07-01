Free museum days at the Asian Art Museum
What’s better than a free museum day? Two free museum days! The Asian Art Museum, the largest in the United States devoted exclusively to Asian art, is not only throwing open its doors for free on the usual First Sunday of the month, but also on the holiday Monday. And best of all, free museum days at the Asian now include special exhibitions. So you can see the new exhibit of Filipino American artist Carlos Villa’s groundbreaking works of art made from feathers, shamanic capes and multimedia pieces featuring masks, bones and tattoos. Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 200 Larkin St., S.F. Free. asianart.org
San Francisco Mime Troupe at Dolores Park
Thankfully, this has nothing to do with painted faces silently annoying you. The San Francisco Mime Troupe, which started free park performances in 1962, doesn’t do silent pantomime. They 'mime' in that they mimic. And it’s all about satire and poking fun at those in power. The cast talks (and sings, backed by a live band) to create a political musical theater show from a workers' rights point of view. After two years off, this year’s show is aptly named “Back to the Way Things Were.” See them first at Dolores Park. Afterward, they take their elaborate mobile stage from park to park for a full summer of performances throughout the Bay Area. Monday, 2 p.m. (music starts at 1:30 p.m.) Dolores Park, S.F. Free. sfmt.org
Tricycle races and ladies arm wrestling tournament
Fill up on on tater tots and guava margaritas for Thee Parkside’s Thee Annual Fourth of July spectacle, which turns Wisconsin Street into a wild pedal- and arm-powered block party. First up at 3 p.m. (all times should be considered “ish”) is the arm wrestling tournament where competitors try to get a grip to become S.F.’s most strong-armed lady. Afterward, cones are set up and beers shotgunned to kick off tricycle races in the street. Kids are welcome to watch, but this is all adult fun (and for a cause). Profits from the day's food and drink sales are donated to LGBTQ+ and women’s reproductive rights organizations. Monday, 2-6 p.m., arm wrestling at 3ish, tricycle races at 4-ish, Thee Parkside, 1600 17th St. S.F. Free. theeparkside.com
1934 San Francisco General Strike Walking Tour
These days it’s all farmers' markets and joggers along the Embarcadero. But San Francisco’s eastern waterfront has a deep connection with one of the seminal moments in the struggles of the working class. In 1934, after two workers were killed during battles between striking longshoremen, the police and the national guard, 21 labor unions joined the cause resulting in a general strike that paralyzed commerce in The City for four days. During this walking tour, part of the monthlong LaborFest, visit sites important to the strike, discuss its causes and how the results of this coordinated labor action still resonate. Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Meet at Harry Bridges Plaza Tower, Embarcadero at Market Street, S.F. Free. laborfest.net
San Francisco’s 4th of July fireworks show
Bring extra layers (and maybe ear plugs) to S.F.’s northern waterfront for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show with synchronized displays launched from barges off PIER 39 and Aquatic Park, so that bigger crowds can get close to the show. To get you home quicker, Muni will have three express shuttles until 11:30 p.m. (using transit-only lanes to speed things up) to get you back to BART, Caltrain or the Ferry Building. And let’s all pray the low-lying fog that often tries to upstage the fireworks stays away, otherwise you’ll just see a bunch of fluffy glowing clouds. Monday, 9:30 p.m., PIER 39 and Municipal Pier, S.F. Free. sf.gov
