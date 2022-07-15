Presidio Tunnel Tops park opening day
An idea nearly 30 years in the making finally gets its official opening Sunday. Thanks to the brand new 14-acre Tunnel Tops park built atop the highway, the Presidio is no longer split in two by the seismically-unsafe Doyle Drive. Now the main connects with Crissy Field and the waterfront with new picnic areas, cliff walks, dramatic overlooks, native plant gardens, a 75-person campfire circle and a two-acre kids nature play space. There’s a full opening day festival with food trucks, DJs, live music, poetry, ranger walks and tons more we can’t cram into just one paragraph. It’s a stunning new park, and The City deserves it. Sunday, July 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Next to Presidio Visitor Center, 210 Lincoln Blvd, S.F., Free. presidiotunneltops.gov
2022 San Francisco Art Book Fair
Leave your Kindle at home, it might get jealous. This is the final day of a huge four-day festival of artists’ books, zines and bookmaking with panels, talks and publication launches. Over 130 independent publishers, antiquarian dealers and exhibitors from the Bay Area and beyond showcase their latest printed works, jammed inside Dogpatch’s Minnesota Street Project, which provides affordable spaces for art galleries, artists and nonprofits. And things are going to get lit. After a two-year COVID hiatus, this year’s fair is so big, it's spilling outside for the first ever Zine Tent on Tennessee Street. Sunday, July 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F. Free. sfartbookfair.com
Fog Appreciation Day at Off the Grid Fort Mason
Karl… oh how we mist you. Off the Grid’s food truck party at Fort Mason leans into The City’s love/hate/freezing relationship with our favorite low-lying friend of sort of summer. This Friday, it’s a night of white with foam-topped foods and bubbling dry-ice cocktails (wear all white and you’ll get 10% off at the bar). Plus, an on-site meteorologist will answer all your fog-related questions. And if Karl doesn’t make an appearance for his own party? Don’t worry… Off the Grid will bring a fog machine to steam things up just in case. Friday, July 22, 5-10 p.m., 2 Marina Blvd., Fort Mason Center, S.F. Free. offthegrid.com
Free caricatures while you wait for your SFO flight
All we hear these days is bad news about airports — flight cancellations, delays and bags getting lost. But here’s some good news: If you’re flying out of the SFO’s International Terminal A (or Harvey Milk Terminal 1, if you don’t mind a short walk), you can get a free caricature. It’s not some schlocky drawing like you’d get at an amusement park. You’ll get star treatment by caricaturist Zach Trenholm, whose work has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, Time and the Wall Street Journal. Sketches take 15 minutes and are drawn with a finger on an iPad. Afterward, you’ll get a 4x6 print plus a digital file. Wednesday, July 20, 5-9 p.m. SFO International Terminal A (after security) at DFS Duty Free, across from gate A2, S.F. Free. @ZachCaricatures
Union Square summer dance music series
The free outdoor concerts just keep on coming. This summer it’s all about dancing in the park. Union Square hosts free dance music concerts for 13 straight weeks while The City warms up. Every Saturday, there’s a new band and genre ranging from Brazilian grooves (July 23), salsa (July 30) and reggae (Sept 3). If you want to learn how to dance — show up for live swing band The Cottontails (Aug. 13) with free swing dance lessons and outdoor cocktails, or wait for the series’ final embrace (Sept. 24) for Argentinian tango day with a live band, dance lessons and outdoor wine bar. Saturdays through September 24, 1-4 p.m. Union Square., S.F., Free. visitunionsquaresf.com