The brightly colored, fluid forms of Maya Fuji's work is the focal point of the artist's new show at SWIM Gallery. The collection, titled "Fujimura Tobacco Shop," is dedicated to the artist's late grandmother and the shop she owned in Kanazawa, Japan. "Many characters from the neighborhood would stop by to smoke cigarettes as they caught up on gossip in the storefront," writes Fuji on her website. "It was my home whenever returning to Japan from the SF Bay Area."
"Fujimura Tobacco Shop." 6-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. SWIM Gallery, 509 Ellis St. Free. mayafuji.com
Christmas lights, reimagined
Following the winter light festivals of Let's Glow SF and Entwined in Golden Gate Park, nativity and other Christmas scenes will be projected on the facade of Grace Cathedral. The display is patterned after the popular French Son et Lumiere (Sound and Light) shows, which originated in 1952 and typically take place at venues of historical significance, such as the Palace of Versailles and the Great Pyramid of Giza.
"Projecting Grace." 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec 26 through Jan 2. Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St. Free. gracecathedral.org
Jog in the fog
The weekly Fog City 5k run takes place rain or shine, and certainly in fog. About five to 20 people consistently join on the course winds, which through the Marina and the Presidio. The entry fee is offset by a free beer at the end of the run.
"Fog City 5k." 6:30 p.m. Dec 28 and every Wednesday. Meet at The Blue Light, 1979 Union St. $5 entry fee. fogcityrun.com
Beers, jeers and cheers
San Francisco's Speakeasy Ales and Lagers, is hosting a monthlong comedy special throughout December. For chilly nights, the show moves indoors with comedy stage, food pop-ups and an exclusive line of beers. And there's a secret menu: Ask your server "CAN I JOIN THE 4," and they will offer you an exclusive brew.
"Winterfest Beer and Comedy Festival."3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec 30. Speakeasy Brewery, 1195 Evans Ave. $10-20. goodbeer.com
Party like a comedian
QTPOC sketch show Mighty Real and Juanita MORE! host a New Year's Eve party at the Phoenix Hotel to ring in the final night of 2022. It's a little bit on the pricier side, but a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Queer Life Space and the Oakland LGBTQ Center.
"Mighty Real NYE 2023." 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Dec 31. The Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St. $20. mightyreal.com
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.