Maya Fuji

One of Maya Fuji's paintings on exhibit at SWIM Gallery.

Art show at SWIM

The brightly colored, fluid forms of Maya Fuji's work is the focal point of the artist's new show at SWIM Gallery. The collection, titled "Fujimura Tobacco Shop," is dedicated to the artist's late grandmother and the shop she owned in Kanazawa, Japan. "Many characters from the neighborhood would stop by to smoke cigarettes as they caught up on gossip in the storefront," writes Fuji on her website. "It was my home whenever returning to Japan from the SF Bay Area."

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

