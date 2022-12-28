Is Flight Simulator just not cutting it anymore? It might be time to ride the Flyer, a 3.5D experience at Fisherman's Wharf. Guests are given 3D glasses and then strap into chairs for a "flying" trip over San Francisco's most iconic landmarks and neighborhoods.
Join the Village Project in lighting the final candle in the Kwanzaa kinara, which means candle holder in Swahili, to celebrate imani, or faith: "to believe with all our heart in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders and the righteousness and victory of our struggle," according to the event page. The festivities include live jazz, drinks and food.
The S.F. branch of the World Naked Bike Ride kicks off the new year with its annual critical mass along Ocean Beach, wind chill be damned. Cyclists take two laps down the Great Highway and then cool down in the Pacific Ocean followed by a beach party if the weather's nice, according to event organizers. Nudity is optional.
10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Corner of Taraval and Great Highway. Free. wnbrsf.com.
Free museum days
Three of The City's museums waive admission on the first Tuesday of every month: the Legion of Honor, the de Young Museum and the Conservatory of Flowers. Explore San Francisco's collections of art, culture and botany at no cost.