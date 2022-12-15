Milk Bar in the Haight hosts a weekly bluegrass jam on Sundays, aptly named Bluegrass Sundays, with three bands performing 90-minute sets each. Music ranges from bluegrass, Americana, folk and blues to other acoustic sub-genres. Performing bands to be announced the day of.
The Makeout Room, a 70s-themed music venue and club, hosts a warm coat and sock collection during Sunday's concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring any warm winter clothing they no longer use to be donated to local charities. The concert features local bands Shannon Lay and Nuclear Death Wish.
"Love your Neighbor" 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18. The Makeout Room, 3225 22nd St. $15. makeoutroom.com/events
Museum of 3DIllusions
This interactive pop-up art museum puts a San Francisco spin on the classic roadside attraction, featuring over 40 works from world-renowned artists. Additionally, if the optical illusions start to get a little frustrating, an exhibit called "Smash It!" lets you decorate and smash plates to blow off steam.
Museum of 3D Illusions, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Dec 19. Museum of 3D Illusions, 55 Jefferson St. Admission starts at $10. sfillusions.com
Santa's cable car ride
Sources close to Santa say that while the big man was on a test run to prepare for his journey on Christmas Eve, one of the parts on his sleigh needed repair. The only mechanic that could create a custom-fitted piece, other than the elves at the North Pole, works for the Market Street Railway. While it's in the shop, the SFMTA has loaned Santa a cable car decked out in holiday décor for a free photoshoot in Fisherman's Wharf.
"Santa's Stopover," 12-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 20. Cable Car 12, Beach and Hyde Turnaround, 2800 Hyde St., S.F. eventbrite.com
Christmas Eve Critical Mass
Critical Mass is a popular gathering for cyclists, typically held on the last Friday of the month, in over 300 cities around the world. This Christmas Eve, get outside for some crisp San Francisco winter air and cycle around The City with fellow cyclers. The atmosphere is festive, but please wear a helmet.
"Critical Mass," 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec 24. Justin Herman Plaza, between Embarcadero Bart and the Ferry Building at the foot of Market St., S.F. sfcriticalmass.org
