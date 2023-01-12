Get your trackless shoes on, because the first queer bowling mixer of the year at Mission Bowling Club is coming this Monday. In addition to pins and bowling balls, there will be magic, tarot card readings, a drag performance and a live DJ.
"Queer Bowling Night" 6-10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Mission Bowling Club, 3176 17th St. Free, but donations go to a local nonprofit. facebook.missionbowlingclub.com
Lunar New Year celebration
According to China Highlights, 2023 falls in the sign of Rabbit, which is a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese culture. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with a multicultural celebration of food, festivity, dance, music and a petting zoo during the Lunar New Year Celebration in Thrive City.
"Lunar New Year" 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way. Free, first come first served. eventbrite.com
Drag brunch
Is your Saturday morning breakfast a little stale? Lips and Lashes Drag Brunch at renowned gay bar Lookout can add some sauce. Hosted by Carnie Asada, the show features drag illusionists, burlesque, live vocalists, dancers and more. Doors open at noon, with seatings at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
"Lips and Lashes" Drag Brunch, 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan 21. Lookout, 3600 16th St. 21+. $5 "Wig Money" charge, plus cost of brunch. lookoutsf.com
Stories by Porchlight
Each month for the past 20 years, Porchlight co-founders Beth Lisick and Arline Klatte have invited six people to tell 10-minute true stories on stage without using notes or memorization. Past storytellers include some of the area's most entertaining school bus drivers, mushroom hunters, politicians, socialites, sex workers, musicians, authors, systems analysts and social workers. This month, David Cross will perform.
"Porchlight Storytelling" 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St. 21+. Free, up to $30. sfweekly.com
Royal Stroll with the King Tide
Join the Exploratorium and the Port of San Francisco for a walk along Embarcadero to learn about why we have King Tides this time of year, the Port's Waterfront Resilience Program and related sea level rise and resilience projects.
"Royal Stroll with King Tide" 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Between Pier 3 and Pier 5, The Embarcadero. Free. sfweekly.com
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.