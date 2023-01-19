This is a weekly column compiling the very best fun things to do in San Francisco in the coming week — for free (or cheap).

Got an event that fits these criteria? Post it on The Examiner's partner site, SF Weekly, or email the author.

2023 Hearts of San Francisco

1 of 6

EMEK: Art and Politics

1 of 4
Chinese New Year rabbit statue

 
bike parade
juggling

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like