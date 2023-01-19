This is a weekly column compiling the very best fun things to do in San Francisco in the coming week — for free (or cheap).
Got an event that fits these criteria? Post it on The Examiner's partner site, SF Weekly, or email the author.
Hearts in The City
San Francisco General Hospital is unveiling this year's "Hearts in San Francisco" collection on Wednesday. "Hearts" is a beloved, ongoing public art program that features local artists. There are 25 heart sculptures total, plus 10 special mini-hearts to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the hospital. Click here to see the gallery.
"Hearts of San Francisco," 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25-Feb. 28. Ferry Building, 1 Embarcadero, San Francisco. Free. sfghf.org/hearts-in-san-francisco
Remember rock 'n' roll?
What do Neil Young, Pearl Jam and Erykah Badu have in common? Excellent taste in art. The S.F. Heritage society hosts a show of rock posters curated by artist-in-residence, Emek, through Feb. 11. R. Crumb once said, "EMEK = Great design and impeccable political sentiments, what more could you ask for?"
"EMEK," noon-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Feb. 11. Gallery 1506, 1506 Haight St. Free. sfheritage.org
To catch a rabbit
It's Lunar New Year on Sunday, but the celebrations are lasting all week. San Francisco displays statues of this year's zodiac symbol, the Rabbit, around The City. There are five total, each with its own name and design by local artists. Read The Examiner's coverage of the statues here.
"Lunar New Year Rabbits" locations: "Bravery Rabbit," Chase Center’s Thrive City, 1725 Third St.; "Maanmaansik Rabbit," Lakeshore Plaza, 1515 Sloat Blvd.; "Prosperity Rabbit," Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St.; "Auspicious Waters Rabbit," Chinatown-Rose Pak Muni Station, 943 Stockton St.; "Peace to Home Rabbit," Union Square. Through Feb 5. Free. sfexaminer.com
Charge of the bike light brigade
Ride, stroll, scoot, skate, cruise or roll along with a light on with the San Francisco Parks Alliance through Golden Gate Park. While it may be dark early, wintertime means light displays all over The City. REI provides front and back safety lights — or particiapants can bring their own glow.
"Light Up the Night Bike Parade," 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 21. Peacock Meadow, 240 John F Kennedy Dr, Golden Gate Park. Free. sfparksalliance.org
Join the circus
Circus Center near the University of San Francisco hosts an open house every Friday for those pondering the clown life. Try juggling, plate spinning, balancing acts and more to win prizes. For the daring with an extra $10 to burn, the center offers trapeze lessons.
"$5 Fridays", 6:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday. Circus Center, 755 Frederick St. $5 for the basic clownery, $10 for clownery plus trapeze.
