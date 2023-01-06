SFE-District5

People take photos of the famous Painted Ladies from Alamo Square Park in San Francisco. 

Painted Lady House tour

George Horsfall, the owner of the beloved, much photographed and blue Painted Lady, has been offering tours of his family home to those interested in architecture since 2021.  RSVP via Bluepaintedlady's Instagram account. The $20 fee goes toward charitable causes, including a local senior dog rescue and, recently, a benefit for San Francisco artist Paul Madonna, who is recovering from a hit-and-run accident.

26214635_web1_copy_210819-SFE-BLUEGRASS-HSB_1

David Rawlings and Gillian Welch appeared as Dave Rawlings Machine at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in Golden Gate Park.
bruce lee & IP man

An 18-year-old Bruce Lee practices "sticky hands," a Wing Chun kung fu technique, with Grandmaster Ip Man in 1958.
SZA

SZA on the cover of her  2017 album, "Ctrl."
white lady with produce

Lauren Wildbolz, a Swedish plant-based diet advocate, with produce.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like