George Horsfall, the owner of the beloved, much photographed and blue Painted Lady, has been offering tours of his family home to those interested in architecture since 2021. RSVP via Bluepaintedlady's Instagram account. The $20 fee goes toward charitable causes, including a local senior dog rescue and, recently, a benefit for San Francisco artist Paul Madonna, who is recovering from a hit-and-run accident.
San Francisco's favorite festival can now be enjoyed online. Starting Jan. 10, organizers for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass reveal new high-quality videos of live shows from past years, along with other performances every Tuesday. The festival has its own channel on Roku and Apple TV, but content is also available on the HSB website.
The Chinese Historical Society of America hosts a screening of "The Grandmaster" for the movie's 10th anniversary. The drama follows the biography of IP Man, the Wing Chun-style kung fu master who taught San Francisco legend Bruce Lee. It is directed by Wong Kar-wai and stars Tony Chiu-Wai Leung and Zhang Ziyi.
"The Grandmaster." 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. Great Star Theater, 636 Jackson St., S.F. chsa.com. Free.
Drag-disco tribute to SZA
Oasis hosts a drag and disco tribute to modern R&B and indie hip hop musician SZA. Expect eight drag performers, three gogo dancers, a live DJ and a photobooth. "Extra lewks" are highly encouraged.
The San Francisco Veg Society, a plant-based diet advocacy group, hosts its first food festival of the year on January — er, Veganuary — 14. The event is catered by local brewhouse Speakeasy and will have all-vegan menus from food vendors as well as artisanal goods.
"Veganuary." Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Speakeasy Ales and Lagers, 1195 Evans Ave., S.F. eventbrite.com. Up to $10.
