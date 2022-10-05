When San Francisco Performances' 2022-2023 season opens Friday, with Garrick Ohlsson and the Apollon Musagète Quartet performing works by Bach, Dvorák and Shostakovich in Herbst Theatre, it will mark another important chapter in The City's cultural history.
Presentation of performing arts — symphony, opera, dance, chamber music — takes huge organizations and millions of dollars. Or, in case of San Francisco Performances, it took Ruth Felt, a person with imagination, daring and experience.
Forty-four years ago, this former assistant to the worst of bosses, the legendary S.F. Opera General Director Kurt Herbert Adler, launched a presenting organization, which has vied with the symphony and opera in bringing great, unforgettable events to The City.
Felt, who retired from S.F. Performances in 2016 at age 77, wanted the organization "to present internationally acclaimed and emerging performing artists, introduce innovative programs, and build new and diversified audiences for the arts through education and outreach activities that also strengthen the local performing arts community." After all these years, and through economic and health crises, all that still defines SFP.
S.F. Performances President Melanie Smith admires Felt’s accomplishments, which included presenting local debuts of stars such as Yo-Yo Ma, annual presentations of the Paul Taylor Dance Company, providing a regular home for the Juilliard String Quartet, Philip Glass, the Alexander String Quartet and scores of other outstanding artists:
"Ruth Felt's legacy of finding and presenting great artists who were not yet household names, and of introducing young ensembles and innovative programs to Bay Area audiences, continues. This remains a cornerstone of S.F. Performances today, and I think many of the artists we're presenting this fall exemplify this practice and philosophy.
"For example, pianist Danny Driver, while well known at the Royal Albert and Wigmore Halls in London, is still relatively unknown in this country. We're delighted to begin to change that, with his thoughtful recital of works by Faure, Franck, Boulanger and Schubert on Nov. 8."
"I have visited San Francisco," Driver says, "many times over the years — my wife’s family hails from Northern California — so it is with particular anticipation that I look forward to a recital debut in your city.
"Fauré modeled his Variations on Schumann’s Symphonic Studies, a work that combines the idea of the concert étude, variation form and that treats the piano, perhaps for the first time in its history, like a full symphony orchestra."
“Although he was a career organist and church musician, Fauré did not write a single work for solo organ, preferring the piano and composing, for example, 13 Barcarolles over his career. Two of these feature in my recital, leading us into the great organist-composer César Franck, who unashamedly imposes a church organ upon the piano in his Prelude, Chorale and Fugue. Ravel and Lili Boulanger provide a breezy contrast, the Ravel particularly full of brilliant orchestral color.”
Smith goes on to list the season's attractions: "Adam Tendler and Jenny Lin, anointed by Philip Glass himself to perform Glass' Piano Etudes, will offer a full survey of Glass' keyboard works on Nov. 19, including a West Coast premiere."
On Oct. 8, the Saturday Morning Series — an attraction that for years have moved music lovers out of bed in time for the 10 a.m. curtain in Herbst Theatre — starts with the Alexander String Quartet and Robert Greenberg, S.F. Performances' Music Historian-In-Residence.
This season, rather than focusing on one composer, the series will explore the music that mirrored the technological, philosophical and artistic sea-change in the Western world between 1889 and 1918. Each of the five concerts in the series that continues through March 2023 will highlight music from a different country.
A gala concert follows by András Schiff on Oct. 14, with a program of works by Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert. This concert is part of the fundraising gala for S.F. Performances' arts education programs. Tickets, which include cocktails, the gala dinner, the concert, and post-show toast, are sold separately.
Dec. 1 marks the S.F. Performances debut of Junction Trio, an eclectic new group made up of three internationally recognized talents: Stefan Jackiw on violin, Conrad Tao on piano and Jay Campbell, cello. Their program includes works by Ravel, Ives and Conrad Tao.
The fall concerts wrap up on Dec. 3 with a Night of Spanish Guitar at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, with Andrea González Caballero, called "the female voice of the Spanish guitar." Joined by Russian-born flamenco guitarist Grisha Goryachev, whose life was forever changed after being invited to play for flamenco virtuoso Paco de Lucía, the two come together for an evening of music from Spain. This program is presented in association with OMNI Foundation for the Performing Arts.
For the 2023 portion of the S.F. Performances season — featuring Midori, Nicola Benedetti, Leonard Elschenbroich, Alexei Grynyuk Trio, Nicola Benedetti, Leonard Elschenbroich and Alexei Grynyuk; Benjamin Grosvenor and the Doric String Quartet; Dawn Upshaw and the Brentano String Quartet; J’Nai Bridges and Ulysses Owens, among others — see the organization’s website.
If You Go
San Francisco Performances 43rd Season
Where: Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., and St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1111 O'Farrell St., S.F.
When: Oct 7, 2022-May 10, 2023
Tickets: $45-$105
Contact: sfperformances.org