SF Performances 2022-2023 artists

Clockwise from top left, Nicola Benedetti, J’Nai Bridges Benjamin Appl and Midori, all of whom play at San Francisco Performances this season.

 Courtesy San Francisco Performances

When San Francisco Performances' 2022-2023 season opens Friday, with Garrick Ohlsson and the Apollon Musagète Quartet performing works by Bach, Dvorák and Shostakovich in Herbst Theatre, it will mark another important chapter in The City's cultural history.

Presentation of performing arts — symphony, opera, dance, chamber music — takes huge organizations and millions of dollars. Or, in case of San Francisco Performances, it took Ruth Felt, a person with imagination, daring and experience.

