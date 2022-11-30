Wallice at the Rickshaw StopMusic fans have good reason to be cheerful this December: The brilliant alt-pop pundit Wallice — born Wallice Hana Watanabe and named after Prince Edward’s English-tradition-upending wife, Wallis Simpson — plays Popscene on Dec. 8. Everyone should breathe a little easier, knowing that the future of songwriting is in such clever, self-deprecating hands, as exemplified on past EPs like “Off the Rails” and the pandemic-penned “90s American Superstar,” wherein the Los Angeleno, now 24, subtly skewers her town’s whole star-making process.
Her latest dreamy single, “Japan,” precedes an upcoming, as-yet-untitled EP and subsequent debut album and tackles her half-Japanese heritage, both lyrically and visually, in its Tokyo-filmed video clip. She did it in idiosyncratic Sofia
Coppola-inspired style.
For the five-day shoot, Wallice had specific storyboard ideas. “So for our last night in Tokyo, I booked a room at the Park Hyatt, which is where they filmed ‘Lost in Translation,’” says the singer, originally a cello player who studied vocal jazz performance in New York before returning home to her rock-radio roots with her childhood production-co-writing pal Marinelli. “So I went to the same jazz bar and stayed in this very similar room, and it was really cool.” Humor is intrinsic in her work, even her side pursuit of home-fired ceramics, and many ideas start with goofy jokes she and Marinelli share in the studio. “I try not to take myself too seriously, and I think that comes across,” she says.
Wallice at Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F. 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8. Tickets: $15. popscenepresents.com
Sheepdogs at the Independent
Canada’s retro-chic Sheepdogs have made a career out of boomeranging through rock’s colorful past, and they’ll hit town on Dec. 6, for anyone wishing to time-travel back to the future. The vintage sound combines Foghat, Bob Seger, Thin Lizzy and maybe early REO Speedwagon. ”I call it Heartland Music, rock ‘n’ roll that’s my bread and butter,” says frontman Ewan Currie, who was reared in the prairie province of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and whose seventh beef-riffed band album, “Outta Sight,” effortlessly captures that vibe. He loves San Francisco’s storied music history and likes to visit friends here. “We go traipsing around with our cosmic jackets on, pretending it was 1969, smoking pot and just trying to feel the spirit of your crazy, artsy city,” he says. He even toyed with moving here in 2014, but chose Toronto instead. “And I’ve heard that my favorite bar, the Royal Cuckoo, closed down,” he sighs. “They had dim red lighting, and a Hammond B-3 organ right next to the bar!”
Currie got a chance to immerse himself in Bay Area Bohemia for his first solo set, “Out of My Mind,” which he recorded here. The more acoustic, folk-tinged affair even features a ballad called “I’d Like to Live in California.” Having fallen out of touch with an old musician chum, Bees anchor Paul Butler, he says: “I found through mutual friends that he was living in San Francisco, and he was a guy I’d always wanted to make a record with. And so I did!” But when the strict Canadian lockdown hit, everything backfired. Saskatoon had plenty of elbow room; Toronto did not. Comparing “Outta Sight” songwriting with bandmates over Zoom didn’t work, either. The Sheepdogs, he declares, are not a virtual outfit. “We’ve got to be in the same room, nose to nose, to get anything done,” he says.
The Sheepdogs at the Independent, 828 Divisadero St., S.F., 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Tickets: $18. ticketweb.com
W.A.S.P. at the Regency Ballroom
Metal trailblazer Blackie Lawless hits The City on Dec. 9, celebrating the 40th anniversary of his theatrical outfit W.A.S.P. It’s difficult to understate the importance — and enduring appeal — of this Los Angeles-based guitarist/bassist, who in his mid-’80s heyday threw raw meat into concert crowds; packed every show with Alice-Cooper-ghoulish pyrotechnics like his serrated-saw-blade codpiece that shot a 20-foot flame; and invoked album-sticker-ing wrath of Tipper Gore’s nascent Parents’ Music Resource Center with memorable but risqué anthems like “Animal (F--- Like a Beast).”
Still, Lawless, now 66, never quite fit into the hair-metal movement of the era. Outside of Cinderella’s banshee-voiced Tom Keifer, there’s no other vocalist with the same venom, velocity or vision. W.A.S.P.’s last album was 2015’s “Golgotha,” but Lawless has been steadily working on a follow-up at his home studio, scheduled for a 2023 release.
For the band’s 40th anniversary tour, he imagined a seedy 1930s carnival, a la Guillermo Del Toro’s sinister 2021 remake of “Nightmare Alley.” “There are ways of putting on a spectacle now that really can dazzle your eyes, but we’re trying to indulge all your senses on this tour, and we’re bringing an arena-sized show into a theater,” he expounds. “And when you walk into the room, we’re using fog that’s scented like cotton candy and popcorn, and we used some art-direction guys that Del Toro used to design these 16 huge circus banners. There was a lot of thought that was put into this, and there are millions of moving parts, and many subtle things that nobody’s ever done before. So people are walking out, not knowing why they feel so good about what they just saw.”
W.A.S.P. with Armored Saint at the Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets: $30-$459.50. axs.com
X at the Great American Music Hall
X vocalist Exene Cervenka will not be throwing farthings into the crowd to procure the Christmas goose when the band hits town for its annual X-Mas Tour dates on Dec. 12 and 13. That’s in part because this former political firebrand is mellowing. “I just came back from the vet, so, um, life has its ups and downs,” she says, calling from her Los Angeles home and not going into any more painful detail. But she’s grateful for her friends and family, who when she got COVID last year brought her “all kinds of food and cookies — plus people coming by and putting gifts on the porch, and others constantly calling. And it turned out to be this truly beautiful Christmas, so I count my blessings now. Every day.”
Cervenka is also grateful to be playing one of her favorite S.F. venues this year, the Great American Music Hall. And she’s pleased that the original X lineup is still together after four decades and already working on a follow up to its great recent barnstormer “Alphabetland,” using the same keen-eared producer, Rob Schnapf. “So I’m fine, and I’m not gonna complain about a thing,” she adds, in her universal Yuletide message. “We can’t fix things at the very top, with the corporations, the pharmaceutical companies, the governments of the world, or the powers behind those thrones. But you can help each other and make an impact, because fighting that big picture just makes you angry and small.”
The X-Mas Tour, with X, Los Straitjackets at the Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F. 8 p.m. Monday & Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 13. Tickets: $42 + service charge. gamh.com