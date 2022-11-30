Wallice at the Rickshaw StopMusic fans have good reason to be cheerful this December: The brilliant alt-pop pundit Wallice — born Wallice Hana Watanabe and named after Prince Edward’s English-tradition-upending wife, Wallis Simpson — plays Popscene on Dec. 8. Everyone should breathe a little easier, knowing that the future of songwriting is in such clever, self-deprecating hands, as exemplified on past EPs like “Off the Rails” and the pandemic-penned “90s American Superstar,” wherein the Los Angeleno, now 24, subtly skewers her town’s whole star-making process.

Her latest dreamy single, “Japan,” precedes an upcoming, as-yet-untitled EP and subsequent debut album and tackles her half-Japanese heritage, both lyrically and visually, in its Tokyo-filmed video clip. She did it in idiosyncratic Sofia

