A three-room silhouette, along the endless horizon of the Nevada desert, Unbound, was assembled from book pages, unwritten from their opus and pasted onto layered walls. Burners were beaconed in by the folk art facade and imposing form, almost holy in its stoicism. Inside, they communed, perused the paged walls for hours and left notes for Jules and David Nelson-Gal, the couple who, along with 120 volunteers, crafted the structure.
Four months after Burning Man, the colossal art project still sits in the desert, but no longer against the horizon. Like much of the festivals’ art that doesn't get burned, bought or placed, Unbound is sitting in storage, gathering dust and racking up a bill. Last year, just 3.5% of playa art was torched.
“When people asked me ‘What are you going to do with it when you're done?’ I said, ‘I'm gonna put it on the hill in our backyard in Petaluma and have dinner parties’,” said Jules of the Nelson-Gal duo.
“And they went, ‘Oh, that's so great’. There's just a catch, which is I don't have a hill or backyard or property in Petaluma,” she continued, noting that she is looking into acquiring land in the area.
In 2022, around 80,000 people flocked to the Black Rock Desert where the event is hosted (about 10% of them San Franciscans, according to the Standard.) There, Unbound was just one of over 400 registered works of art, said Katie Hazard, associate director of art management for Burning Man Project. Most of these works are self-funded. Burning Man Project selects 75 pieces each year that receive partial funding through an Honorarium grant — $1.3 million a year in total.
Getting the artwork to the swath of land 100 miles north of Reno is already a long-haul: artists are responsible for pitching the project, meeting with the Burning Man team to schedule and address safety concerns if necessary, raise funding, arrange transport for the pieces and clean up after. For the really large pieces, like the Nelson-Gal’s three room book temple, this process can involve hundreds of people.
With all that to get through, the matter of “afterward” is a far off anxiety for artists, said Nelson-Gal, especially those bringing art for the first time. But when the embers die out and the festival dies down, reality sets in: that hulking memento of the experience needs a home.
“The first couple months after Burning Man, I’d just wake up in the middle of night going, oh my god, what are we gonna do with this?” said Jules Nelson-Gal. “And then it sort of became…whatever, I can't deal with it today.”
Pieces with Unbound’s degree of intricacy and size (i.e. pieces that tough to move) were burned more commonly in Burning Man’s past, but as the festival grapples with sustainability, that practice has become less common. Finding alternatives is generally up to the artist.
Micheal Cochrane, a veteran Burning Man “big art” artist whose work has traipsed across the Bay Area, has gotten into the habit of finding a half-way house for pieces between the festival and their forever home. His piece from last year’s desert gathering, a mesh metal woman named Gaia, has been lounging along the San Francisco highway lately — resting on scaffolding above some Waymo parking lots Cochrane’s pal owns.
But that’s as far ahead as he planned.
“I don't think you can plan for anything. For most people, it doesn't happen,” he said of selling art. “I don't think anybody knows how it works. And, and I think that pretty much everybody is a risk-taker, right. We’re doing it, and then hoping for something.”
Once the event takes place, there are (in theory) 80,000 potential buyers roaming the desert, sharing experiences with your art. For people like Maria Partridge, executive director of Artech, which places sculptures from Burning Man in Reno, that’s an ideal time to assess the art. She considers which pieces might appeal to the developers she's working with, and how fit the works are to withstand city life.
“You look at the art of Burning Man. A lot of it is interactive, climbable, not made to withstand the public for a long period of time,” said Partridge. Under that criteria, “a small percentage gets placed,” she said.
San Francisco has been home to its fair share of Burning Man pieces over the years. Of the 37 placements listed on Burning Man Project’s civic arts webpage (all of which were facilitated by Burning Man) around two thirds spent some of their life in San Francisco. The program was initiated in 2005, when then Mayor Gavin Newsom encouraged collaboration between the artist behind many of the festivals’ iconic temple structures and the city. Entwined by Charlie Gadeken and the LOVE Blocks by Mark Deem, both currently installed at Golden Gate Park, started their lives at Burning Man.
And it’s not just city’s that find the space for these memorable, often otherworldly artworks.
“You know, you never know who's gonna buy one of these things,” Cochrane said. “It's a very huge, expensive, crazy thing to own. My first two that sold, one sold to Vegas and one went to a Tech campus in San Leandro. Places like that can handle something like this,” he said.
Some of the more established artists have assistants that apply to requests for proposals across the country. Burning Man Project has “an active email list” with placement opportunities and collaborates with museums to place work, said Hazard in an email to the Examiner. In 2022, the organization announced Burning Man 360 — a property with the capacity to store and showcase sculptures closer to the festival grounds.
But if they can’t score a city spot, reserve a corner cubby of the desert grounds or find a buyer, artists can break down their projects for reuse. Or, give it to “somebody who has a bed and breakfast on the coast or something like that,” said Partridge.
That’s exactly what happened to Rob Fyfe, owner of Point San Pablo Harbor.
Fyfe, a fellow Burning Man attendee, has assembled a big art park at the harbor in collaboration with We Are From Dust, a non-profit that aims to place big art, often from Burning Man, outside of city centers. Under their stewardship, the harbor has transformed into a willy-wonka-esque jungle of giant art. There are currently seven pieces on display, six from Burning Man.
We Are From Dust raises money to place the art, then pays artists rent for their work while it’s on display. The goal is to “create new experiences and new destinations,” said Yomi Ayeni, a spokesperson for the organization.
And at Point San Pablo, success is evident, said Fyfe.
“What I noticed was that suddenly people were walking out to this part of the field that before this was unwelcoming and dangerous,” he said of getting the first art piece up.
Acquiring the pieces is not without challenges — making sure of structural security, acquiring all the necessary permits and, of course, transportation costs. Unloading alone would cost Nelson-Gal $2,000, she estimates. But the experience of creating and sharing the art (hopefully for a long time to come), keeps artists coming back, she said.
“Like every artist, we immediately planned our next piece,” said Nelson-Gal. “Which we said will not be this year, maybe next year.”