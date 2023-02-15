A three-room silhouette, along the endless horizon of the Nevada desert, Unbound, was assembled from book pages, unwritten from their opus and pasted onto layered walls. Burners were beaconed in by the folk art facade and imposing form, almost holy in its stoicism. Inside, they communed, perused the paged walls for hours and left notes for Jules and David Nelson-Gal, the couple who, along with 120 volunteers, crafted the structure. 

Four months after Burning Man, the colossal art project still sits in the desert, but no longer against the horizon. Like much of the festivals’ art that doesn't get burned, bought or placed, Unbound is sitting in storage, gathering dust and racking up a bill. Last year, just 3.5% of playa art was torched. 

“No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man” includes Michael Garlington and Natalia Bertotti’s 2018 “The Paper Arch.” 
The burning of the Man, 2004. 
Entwined at Golden Gate Park. 
White Ocean’s Burning Man camp.

