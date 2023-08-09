The strongest addition to the de Young Museum’s permanent collection in recent memory — a timely update — encapsulates contemporary Bay Area visual art in works that examine the blur between the personal and the political.
In 2022, the museum acquired 42 artworks by 30 local artists, purchased with a $1 million donation from the Svane Family Foundation, the arts philanthropy project of Zendesk co-founder Mikkel Svane. Three exhibitions are planned to parade the new acquisitions.
First up is “Crafting Radicality: Bay Area Artists from the Svane Gift,” mounted in gallery 16, in the museum’s Modern and Contemporary Art wing, a cohesive selection of 15 paintings and sculptures by 12 artists. While the show reveals the legacy of Bay Area movements that came before — from funk art and the Bay Area figurative movement to the Mission school — it also feels like a major statement in relation to the rest of the museum’s collection.
Angela Hennessey’s “Body for a Black Moon,” a 6.5-foot sculpture made of human and synthetic hair, mirrors Boris Lovet-Lorski’s 1932 bronze “Venus,” situated in gallery 11, which visitors pass on their way to “Crafting Radicality.” Hennessy’s “Body” doesn’t replicate the idealized figure of the “Venus,” but is more voluptuous and totemic, with all the gravity of a black hole.
Ramekon O’Arwisters’ “Flowered Thorns #3,” a tangled assemblage of textile fibers and shattered ceramics, plays well off of Hennessy’s sculpture and calls to mind Ruth Asawa’s undulating wire sculptures in the museum’s tower.
In Sydney Cain’s mixed-media drawing “The Child Opens Its Eyes to the Earth,” ghostly figures crowd the layered graphite surface, some wearing African tribal masks. This work — as well as Rashaad Newsom’s “Thirst Trap,” a photographic collage combining the torso of a muscular man with a wooden carving, and Demetri Broxton’s “Save Me, Joe Louis,” a pair of boxing gloves encrusted in cowrie shells — resonates with the museum’s host of African and Oceanian artworks upstairs in galleries 30 and 40. Here, however, cultural representation is on the artist’s terms, rather than the institution’s.
Muzae Sesay’s “Charades” is a geometric acrylic-and-pastel interior, reminiscent of the still lifes in the museum’s collection of 18th-20th century American art, a colorful cubist remix of painting’s stuffiest tradition.
Koak’s “June,” is a soft-hued acrylic of a woman breastfeeding an infant—– a peaceful scene, until one notices the medical mask now synonymous with COVID-19 in the background, casting an ominous pall across the picture.
Four similarly stylized watercolors are selections from Kota Ezawa’s “National Anthem” series. Ezawa renders moments from Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 protest against police brutality and racial inequality, in which the 49ers quarterback knelt during the performance of the national anthem at the start of NFL games. Together, these paintings encapsulate the last decade by way of two major historical events: the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Sadie Barnette’s series “FBI Drawings: Legal Ritual,” continues the discussion of personal and local politics. Recreating pages from the FBI dossier on Barnette’s father, compiled during his years as a member of the Black Panther Party, the artist adorns the compressed charcoal works with decorative doodles in the margins, including thorny rose bushes, diamonds and Hello Kittys, the playful, iconoclastic rebuttal illustrating how the conversation of racial politics extends across generations.
Drawing as a personal ritual is also the subject of Liz Hernández’s “Mi permiso secreto (My secret permission),” a large-scale low-relief carving in clay, a self-portrait of the artist painting eyes on her own body in gold leaf. In terms of technique, similar carvings can be found across the hall in the Arts of the Americas collection, but stylistically feels rooted in Hernández’s practice of muralism.
In David Huffman’s towering “Untitled (Water Fall),” whorls of black-and-white spray paint descend a 16-foot paper scroll, mirroring Pat Steir’s 1992 “Black and White One-Stroke Waterfall,” which one encounters in gallery 15 exiting “Crafting Radicality.” Something could be said about never stepping in the same river twice — art changes, and if we’re lucky we grow along with it and let it grow us.
An extension of the show in the Osher Sculpture Garden, near the museum’s café, is Woody de Othello’s bronze “Fountain,” a tangle of cartoonish faucets, their piping sensually interlaced. Other nearby sculptures include Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen’s 1999 “Corridor Pin, Blue” — a gargantuan safety pin — and Andy Goldsworthy’s subtler 2005 piece “Drawn Stone,” a crack running throughout the masonry of the museum’s courtyard.
In de Othello’s case, we get the best of both humor and subtlety: “Fountain” shares a title with the repurposed urinal Marcel Duchamp claimed to be a “readymade” sculpture in 1917. If this is emblematic of an updated art canon, things are looking golden.
The way the artworks in “Crafting Radicality” weave seamlessly into the fabric of the museum’s collection feels like a triumph of contemporary Bay Area art, as a new generation of local artists cements itself firmly in the current of art history.