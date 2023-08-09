The strongest addition to the de Young Museum’s permanent collection in recent memory — a timely update — encapsulates contemporary Bay Area visual art in works that examine the blur between the personal and the political.

In 2022, the museum acquired 42 artworks by 30 local artists, purchased with a $1 million donation from the Svane Family Foundation, the arts philanthropy project of Zendesk co-founder Mikkel Svane. Three exhibitions are planned to parade the new acquisitions.

Ex // Top Stories

Tags