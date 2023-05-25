Graffiti is a divisive art. It’s covert, appearing overnight in highly visible, though often unlikely and precarious places, difficult for the average viewer to make sense of. Some see it as a nuisance; others, a point of pride.
It’s the only criminalized art form in the United States, folk art as old as the ruins of Pompeii. But for all that, it is also intensely unifying for those who make and appreciate it.
The exhibition “Subscription to Mischief: Graffiti Zines of the 1990s” at Letterform Archive is a deep dive into the print media that brought the movement together, first in the United States and later the world, showcasing how essential zines were for graffiti writers to share their work as it became increasingly criminalized.
Drawing on the Archive’s collection and the private collection of Greg Lamarche, founder of the seminal graffiti publication Skills Magazine in the 90s, the exhibition is packed with ephemera of all kinds, from zines and spread layouts to sketchbooks and photographs. Primarily focusing on the movement on the East Coast (Boston and New York figure largely), the disseminated nature of the zines and their reliance on reader contributions necessarily widen the lens of the exhibition to showcase graffiti as a global movement in a pre-social media era.
The curation of these materials evokes their context, plastering the gallery walls and littering vitrine cases in a visually cluttered fashion reminiscent of a crowded wall of graffiti, each tag vying for the viewer’s attention.
Most of the work on view falls into an expanded definition of calligraphy, words, and names in embellished letterforms, fitting the Archive’s broader focus. But the exhibition also documents the illustrative murals that solidify graffiti as a post-modern art form, bloated with the pastiche of images from the cultural vernacular.
We get KFC’s Colonel Sanders holding a McDonald’s Happy Meal box; Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck are recurring characters; Yoda and Krazy Kat make cameos. In these instances, graffiti shines as the visual mode of Hip-Hop culture, alongside rap music and break dancing, a visually sampled and remixed regurgitation of popular culture spit back onto the walls of society.
The key element differentiating graffiti from the kind of street art San Francisco saw adorning shuttered storefronts during the pandemic, or muralism in the vein of Diego Rivera or the Clarion Alley Mural Project, is that it is made without permission, the guerilla nature of the artform baked into its ethos. The exhibition includes some anti-graffiti ephemera – like the laughable Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority flyer with the heading “Taggers are Losers!” – raising the question of why making art might be a crime. There’s an obvious answer – and maybe a subtler one.
Graffiti can be costly in two ways: if viewed as vandalism, then it’s pricey to erase; if accepted as art, it threatens the stability of the market.
What’s chiefly refreshing about “Subscription to Mischief” is how it treats seriously the rhetoric of an anti-art form, one that exists in opposition to the business models that govern so much of the art world.
Graffiti is unique among the arts in that it places perhaps equal weight on ego and anonymity. Where a traditional painter’s name is the testament of authenticity on their canvas, the graffiti writer’s signature is the work of art and a disguise. And competition aside, it’s also deeply communal. As a (mostly urban) folk art, graffiti is an art of the people, rather than the elite, tossing off fame and fortune for a cache of a different kind, creating and critiquing culture from the outside. Stripped of the accouterments of celebrity, scarcity and value we get the straight dope: art raw.
IF YOU GO:
“Subscription to Mischief: Graffiti Zines of the 1990s”
Where: Letterform Archive, 2339 3rd St., Floor 4R, S.F.
When: Thursday 1-8 p.m., Friday through Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tickets: General $10, Student & Senior $5, Under 12 Free
Contact: (415) 802-7485, letterformarchive.org