Graffiti is a divisive art. It’s covert, appearing overnight in highly visible, though often unlikely and precarious places, difficult for the average viewer to make sense of. Some see it as a nuisance; others, a point of pride.

It’s the only criminalized art form in the United States, folk art as old as the ruins of Pompeii. But for all that, it is also intensely unifying for those who make and appreciate it.

