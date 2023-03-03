Learning to Swim

Oakland artist Adrian Burrell will discuss two short films at CatchLight's 2023 Visual Storytelling Summit in April. 

 Courtesy of Adrian Burrell

San Francisco's Minnesota Street Project will host the 2023 Visual Storytelling Summit for CatchLight, a non-profit media organization, next month. 

Organized with Elizabeth Krist, a curator who spent over 20 years as National Geographic's photo editor, the event's theme for this year is "The Change We Want to See." It examines the power of photography, visual journalism and creative practices in relation to its social impact. 

