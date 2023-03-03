San Francisco's Minnesota Street Project will host the 2023 Visual Storytelling Summit for CatchLight, a non-profit media organization, next month.
Organized with Elizabeth Krist, a curator who spent over 20 years as National Geographic's photo editor, the event's theme for this year is "The Change We Want to See." It examines the power of photography, visual journalism and creative practices in relation to its social impact.
This year's festival will see 16 world premieres presented in The City
Elodie Mailliet, Catchlight's CEO, said, "Images are instrumental to how we understand our world. Not only do they connect people emotionally to issues, they also promote a deeper understanding, build trust and spark action."
This year's Visual Storytelling Summit begins April 29 with one-on-one portfolio reviews in the morning for a select group of 30 photographers. They are encouraged to apply for a chance at meeting photo editors from media and tech organizations, curators, publishers and gallery owners. The deadline is March 15 at 11:59 p.m. and successful applications will be notified the last week of this month.
From there, the Visual Storytelling Summit commences with CatchLight fellowship recipients discussing their projects alongside artists, technologists and more. Panel discussions and presentations will also be given, with topics spanning artificial intelligence imagery, reporting on environmental issues and racial justice.