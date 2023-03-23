The San Francisco Parks Alliance's "Heart Your Parks" campaign has sprung just in time for spring.
Starting this April, the event will bring screen printing pop-ups to four different parks in The City. Each stop features a design unique to its host site, all of which were designed by local artist Orlie K.
Drew Becher, the SF Parks Alliance CEO, said the event is "about giving back to the public spaces that make San Francisco a special place. Every San Franciscan who has relaxed, exercised or socialized in our parks knows they are worth supporting."
"The art we're giving away is meant to remind people that even when there are hard times, there is so much to love about San Francisco," Becher added.
"Heart Your Parks" was first introduced by the SF Parks Alliance in 2020. Hearts, which encouraged social distancing, were placed throughout The City's parks. It returned for a second time in 2022 at Alamo Square Park with a large flower heart installation.
Visitors can receive their own screen print by bringing paper to the park pop-up of their choice. The SF Parks Alliance is also hoping to raise $50,000, which will go towards renovations of existing public spaces, as well as the creation of new ones.
Donors who give $50 or more will receive a special sticker that features one of the four screen-print designs. Those who wish to contribute may visit the campaign website.