Following a three-year absence, one of San Francisco's longest-running annual art exhibitions will return to the Potrero Hill neighborhood later this month.
The Potrero Branch Library will host the 62nd Annual Potrero Hill Artists' Exhibition, which showcases artists who live, learn, work or worship in the Potrero Hill and Dogpatch neighborhoods.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it did not occur in 2020, '21 or '22.
It opens with a reception on May 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will be on view until July 27 during regular business hours. Visitors will see an array of styles including painting to prints, photography to textiles, and pottery to sculpture.
"The annual art exhibit at the Potrero Branch Library is one of the pleasures of living in a sophisticated city," said Wolf Thurmeier, a long-time exhibition artist and Potrero Hill resident. "Great literature and media, inspiring views, a warm and knowledgeable library staff and patrons and neighbors who come together once a year and enjoy conversation with artistic creations from the local community."
The exhibition's roots trace back to 1955, when artist Charles Griffin Farr organized with well-known local artists, including Henri Marie-Rose, Victor Arnautoff,Ruth Cravath, and Bill LaGrille. Then known as "The Art Show" and sponsored by SFPL, Farr believed the event would show San Francisco how vital the institution was to its community. Proceeds from artwork sales at "The Art Show" helped save Potrero Branch from closure.
Branch manager Rachel Bradshaw did extensive community outreach for the 62nd edition, receiving more than 60 submissions from artists in the area.
"Potrero neighbors are so excited to have the artists' exhibition back," said Bradshaw. "It's been delightful to hear from local business owners and creators, plus the general public. There's a buzz of anticipation. People can't wait to celebrate together again."