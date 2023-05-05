Potrero Artist Exhibition

The San Francisco Public Library's Potrero Hill Artists' Exhibition showcases artists who live, learn, work, or worship in the Potrero Hill and Dogpatch neighborhoods. 

 Courtesy of San Francisco Public Library

Following a three-year absence, one of San Francisco's longest-running annual art exhibitions will return to the Potrero Hill neighborhood later this month.

The Potrero Branch Library will host the 62nd Annual Potrero Hill Artists' Exhibition, which showcases artists who live, learn, work or worship in the Potrero Hill and Dogpatch neighborhoods. 

