This month's SFMOMA's Free Community Day is in celebration of Pride. 

San Francisco's jam-packed Pride Month celebration has now thrown paintings and other works of art into the eclectic rainbow mix. 

Free Community Day returns to SFMOMA this Saturday in celebration of Pride Month, allowing visitors to traverse through seven gallery floors of art, including works by LGBTQ+ artists, free of charge.

