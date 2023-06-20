Bedford added that SFMOMA opened its doors "to provide a space of solidarity, inspiration, and reflection," especially at a time when queer youth in parts of the U.S. are faced with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
Guests on Saturday can explore "Kinship: Photography and Connection" and "Scrappy Chair Challenge," two of SFMOMA's newly-opened exhibitions.
"Kinship" showcases the relationship between six artists and their subjects, with these connections including familial, platonic and cultural ties.
"Scrappy Chair Challenge" is part of SFMOMA's "Conversation Pieces: Contemporary Furniture in Dialogue" exhibition, which creates conversations around furniture that prioritizes concept over function.
As part of the challenge, five finalists were chosen to bring their designs to life with scrap materials from past exhibitions.
Other exhibitions currently on display include "Frank Bowling: The New York Years 1966-1975," which displays paintings from the British artist's time in the local art scene, and "Corporeal," which uses sculptures to examine our place in the world.
"Wu Tsang: Of Whales" will greet visitors on SFMOMA's first floor. Created on the Unity game engine, the installation uses reality technology to look at Hermann Melville's "Moby Dick" through a postcolonial lens.
SFMOMA will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free tickets can be reserved in advance at SFMOMA's website.