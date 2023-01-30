21013125_web1_200322-SFE-Sally-Shelter_1

SFMOMA is celebrating the furry companions in your life by partnering with the San Francisco SPCA for "Pet Portraits Day."

SFMOMA is celebrating Joan Brown's first major retrospective by giving you the chance to have your pet captured through their own original portrait. 

The museum is partnering with the San Francisco SPCA for "Pet Portraits Day." The Feb. 4 event lets visitors share a digital photo of their pet with the museum for a chance to receive a complementary, original pet portrait made by a local artist. 

