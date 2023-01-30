SFMOMA is celebrating Joan Brown's first major retrospective by giving you the chance to have your pet captured through their own original portrait.
The museum is partnering with the San Francisco SPCA for "Pet Portraits Day." The Feb. 4 event lets visitors share a digital photo of their pet with the museum for a chance to receive a complementary, original pet portrait made by a local artist.
Boasting 80 paintings and sculptures across nine galleries, the show chronicles Brown’s lifelong attempt to find herself through art, personal relationships and Eastern philosophy
SFMOMA says inspiration for the event came from Joan Brown's "enduring love of animals," whose "depictions of cats and dogs (many of them her own pets)" can be found throughout the museum's exhibition.
To participate, visitors will check in with museum staff at the Third Street entrance, where they will be able to submit their photo for a chance at receiving a portrait. Submissions will be taken between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., but selection is not guaranteed. Digital images in JPEG or PNG formats are preferred, however you may also bring a printed image.
Roughly 50 Bay Area artists - plus participating kids ages four and up, working with SFMOMA Family Programs - will take over the museum's second and fourth floors to create their portraits. Mediums include acrylic, watercolor, gouache, pen-and-ink, collage and clay.
As works are completed, select portraits will be displayed in the fourth floor's Gina and Stuart Peterson White Box gallery, where they'll stay up through Feb. 6. SFMOMA notes that if your pet portrait is selected, you will receive your artwork in the mail in the weeks following the event.
In addition to the artwork, the SF SPCA's Animal Assisted Therapy Team will also be on site.
While "Pet Portraits Day" is a celebration of your furry companion, SFMOMA asks that you please do not bring your pet with you to the museum. Service animals on a leash and under their owner's control are allowed.