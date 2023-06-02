One of San Francisco's Pride Month celebrations aims to blossom your knowledge of local LGBTQ+ icons.
Fleurs de Villes, or Flowers of the Cities, an international floral show, is coming to the San Francisco Mint for the U.S. premiere of "Fleurs de Villes PRIDE."
On view from June 16 to July 4, "PRIDE" is being held in partnership with SF Pride based on this year's event theme, "Looking Back and Moving Forward."
The show features floral tributes created by local florists, each celebrating trailblazers, pioneers, and champions of LGBTQ+ rights.
Fleur de Villes is "inspired by the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ community" and weaves "the essence of our heroes into breathtaking floral sculptures," SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford said in a statement. "Their artistry celebrates the indomitable strength, resilience, and love shaping our history. With each petal and bloom, we honor those who paved the way for equality, reminding us that our collective journey towards acceptance is a blossoming tapestry of diversity and unity."
The show will also feature 18 floral mannequins honoring icons including Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon, co-founders of the first lesbian organization in the U.S. who played important roles in the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights nationwide.
Renowned San Francisco drag queens Heklina and Peaches Christ are also going to be honored, together with Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California, and Gilbert Baker, creator of the rainbow flag.
The show will celebrate SF Pride history with a tribute to Ken Jones, an early HIV/AIDS activist who was the nonprofit's first Black president. PRIDE will also honor Nguyen Pham, the director of philanthropy at Frameline and SF Pride's first Vietnamese president.