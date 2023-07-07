Valencia Street bike lane

Three blocks between 18th and 21st streets will be closed every Saturday starting this weekend for Valencia Street Activations. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Valencia Street businesses are bringing another series of weekly block parties to the commercial corridor this summer.

Beginning Saturday and going through the end of October, three blocks between 18th and 21st streets will be closed every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of Valencia Street Activations, the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association’s (VCMA) latest project.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting