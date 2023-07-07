Valencia Street businesses are bringing another series of weekly block parties to the commercial corridor this summer.
Beginning Saturday and going through the end of October, three blocks between 18th and 21st streets will be closed every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of Valencia Street Activations, the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association’s (VCMA) latest project.
The merchants association is working to bring The City’s creative thinkers, artists, and fitness instructors to the neighborhood to reinvent the street with everything from exercise classes and painting lessons to improv shows and theater productions.
Tyler MacNiven, the VCMA’s vice president and restaurant owner of West of Pecos, said the democratization of street activations was a top priority for the association.
“It’s about getting everyone out. It’s about truly infusing a vibrancy and new life into Valencia that we can feel rumbling,” said MacNiven. “The desire is there, so now we’re calling on everybody to be engaged in a way that they may not have been before.”
Over 30 participants signed up for this Saturday’s debut. Visitors can expect to encounter flash mobs, drag queens, salsa lessons, and musicians.
The Valencia Street serenades come courtesy of San Francisco’s Civic Joy Fund, the $2 million fund that aims to reinvigorate parts of The City through community programs, and local music promoter Noise Pop. The two sides are producing the Summer of Music, which will bring over 80 musicians to nine commercial corridors.
West of Pecos’ inclusion in the Summer of Music will mark the first time that the walls of MacNiven’s southwestern-style restaurant reverberate with live music, which will be provided by a Santa Cruz rock group known as Andy Pancakes.
“I all of a sudden feel like because of desperate times, we have now just all banded together in a way that we never have before,” said MacNiven. “We would not have music in our venue and this really creative guy named Andy Pancakes playing if it weren't for difficult times.”
Such collaborations are unlike anything MacNiven’s seen throughout his 11 years on Valencia Street. However, the restaurateur believes such interactions are putting the area in a position to reach its greatest potential.
“Change is coming. It's coming in the form of musicians inside of businesses; it's coming in the form of craft vendors and dancers and yogis and drag queens,” said MacNiven. “All of that is just truly pumping life into the corridor, and that just has a gravitational effect.”